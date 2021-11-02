A Review of the Sony a7 IV Mirrorless Camera for Video

The new Xperia PRO-I is the world’s first smartphone to include a 1.0-type image sensor with PDAF, the same used in the Sony RX100 camera, optimized for a smartphone. Developed specifically for today’s content creators, the Xperia PRO-I is not your average smartphone and its price confirms the idea. When available, next December, the Xperia PRO-I will cost approximately $1,800.00 USD, more than many cameras it will be compared with, because it has a sensor from a popular camera model from Sony. Still, the 20.1MP 1″ Exmor RS BSI CMOS from the Sony RX100 camera, optimized for smartphone, as Sony states, is only offering a 12MP coverage, using the center area of the sensor, a bit like a APS-C crop. This means the final size of the usable area of the sensor is not as impressive as the original number suggest.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO