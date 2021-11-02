CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

A Review of the Sony a7 IV Mirrorless Camera for Video

By Alex Cooke
Fstoppers
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe highly anticipated Sony a7 IV is finally here, and the company's do-it-all camera brings with it a variety of new features and improvements in its fourth iteration that make it a compelling option. This great video review takes a look at the...

fstoppers.com

mspoweruser.com

Sony’s upcoming flagship smartphone will feature an 1-inch camera sensor

Sony is expected to reveal a new Xperia smartphone tomorrow. Today, details about this upcoming Sony smartphone got leaked online. The upcoming Xperia Pro I (Mark 1) will feature a massive 1-inch camera sensor with Zeiss optics. The camera system will also come with dual aperture mode for more versatility during image capture. Apart from the camera system, the Xperia Pro Mark 1 will feature the same industrial design as the current Xperia smartphone lineup.
CELL PHONES
Digital Photography Review

Hands-on with the new Sony a7 IV

Back when we reviewed the Sony a7 III in 2018, it changed our perception of what a 'basic' full-frame mirrorless camera model was capable of. With solid image quality, autofocus, video features and battery life, it was truly a jack-of-all trades that we thought would be a great fit for all kinds of photographers. But at the time, its only real competitors from other brands were DSLRs: whereas today, the all-new a7 IV finds itself in a very different landscape.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

Is This Lens a Game-Changer for Sony APS-C Cameras?

With the arrival of the Sony a7C, some wondered whether Sony might be pondering bringing its APS-C line of cameras to an end. However, the new 18-50mm f/2.8 lens from Sigma suggests that the weight and price advantages offered by the smaller format have just breathed fresh life into Sony's crop-sensor cameras.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Photography Review

Join us for a live Q&A about the Sony a7 IV

Join us for a live Twitter Space AMA (ask me anything) about the new Sony a7 IV. DPReview editor Richard Butler, along with DPReview TV's Chris Niccolls and Jordan Drake, will field your questions about Sony's newest camera. Have a question that hasn't been addressed anywhere else? This is your chance to ask the experts!
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Review#Super 35#A7#Xavc Gs#Hybrid Log Gamma S Log3
Stuff.tv

Sony KE-48A9 review

Finally, people in smaller homes get to think big. After quite a few years of complaining that flagship TV technology only ever appeared on mahoosive televisions, finally we’re starting to see OLED televisions at more realistic sizes, like this, the Sony KE-48A9. Naturally enough, LG – vendor of raw OLED...
ELECTRONICS
photographyblog.com

Samyang AF 12mm F2 X for Fujifilm APS-C Mirrorless Cameras

Samyang has launched its first AF lens for Fujifilm X-Mount, the AF 12mm F2 X ultra-wide-angle. Delivering a 35mm-equivalent focal length of 18mm with a 99.1° ultra-wide field of view, the new Samyang 12mm X for Fuji has a bright F2.0 maximum aperture, weighs 59.2mm in length and weighs just 212g.
ELECTRONICS
Stuff.tv

Sony Xperia 1 III review

You’ve got to hand it to Sony: it knows its audience. Rather than trying to be all things to all people, the firm’s smartphones have evolved over multiple generations to become laser-focused towards its biggest fans, from photographers and cinephiles to music lovers and mobile gamers. The Xperia 1 III...
CELL PHONES
provideocoalition.com

Xperia PRO-I smartphone uses sensor from Sony RX100 camera

The new Xperia PRO-I is the world’s first smartphone to include a 1.0-type image sensor with PDAF, the same used in the Sony RX100 camera, optimized for a smartphone. Developed specifically for today’s content creators, the Xperia PRO-I is not your average smartphone and its price confirms the idea. When available, next December, the Xperia PRO-I will cost approximately $1,800.00 USD, more than many cameras it will be compared with, because it has a sensor from a popular camera model from Sony. Still, the 20.1MP 1″ Exmor RS BSI CMOS from the Sony RX100 camera, optimized for smartphone, as Sony states, is only offering a 12MP coverage, using the center area of the sensor, a bit like a APS-C crop. This means the final size of the usable area of the sensor is not as impressive as the original number suggest.
CELL PHONES
Photography Life

Sony A7 III vs Sony A7 IV

Now that Sony has announced the A7 IV, a lot of photographers are wondering what it brings to the table compared to the previous generation A7 III. Sony is still selling the A7 III new ($2000, compared to $2500 for the IV), which adds to the confusion. In this article,...
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Meet the Xperia PRO-I, a phone that Sony calls “The Camera”

Today Sony announced the Xperia PRO-I with a 1-inch camera sensor borrowed straight from the critically acclaimed Sony Alpha RX100 VII compact camera. The Japanese company is redefining the term “camera phone” with its new brainchild, and actually, the device is internally known as “The Camera.”. The Xperia PRO-I occupies...
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

Sony Alpha 7 IV full-frame hybrid camera kit features a 33-megapixel image sensor

Upgrade your photography with the Sony Alpha 7 IV full-frame hybrid camera kit. Featuring a new 33-megapixel full-frame image sensor and 2 new flashes—HVL-F60RM2 and HVL-F46RM—it takes basic to a new level. It delivers outstanding image quality, improved workflow, and advanced autofocus. In fact, the Sony Alpha 7 IV expresses fine details and textures of your subjects while reducing noise. Moreover, this full-frame hybrid camera kit delivers up to 4K 60p recording in the Super 35 mm mode and up to 4K 30p recording 7K oversampling in the Full-Frame mode. Finally, this gadget boasts real-time tracking to monitor your subject. Plus, with real-time eye AF, you can track birds’ and animals’ eyes for both images and movies. Compared to the Alpha 7 III, the face and eye detection accuracy for humans has a 30 percent improvement.
ELECTRONICS
ephotozine.com

Nikon Z9 Flagship Mirrorless Camera Officially Announced

After weeks of releasing teaser campaigns, Nikon has finally revealed that the Nikon Z9 flagship camera will be available this winter with a body-only price of £5299. Nikon says it's the most advanced flagship camera they have ever released that's a 'significant step forward for both Nikon and professional imaging'.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

More Info on the Canon EOS R1 Flagship Mirrorless Camera Emerges

With all the excitement about the Nikon Z 9 and how it compares to cameras like the Canon EOS R3 and Sony a1, it can be easy to forget that Canon actually still has another high-level camera coming, the flagship EOS R1. A bit more info has emerged on the camera, including an expected release date.
ELECTRONICS
Stuff.tv

The Z9 is a pro mirrorless camera with Nikon’s fastest AF system ever

Aimed at both enthusiasts and professionals, at the heart of the Nikon Z9 lies a 45.7MP full-frame CMOS sensor, which is paired with Nikon’s EXPEED 7 processor. On paper, this camera impresses for both video and stills and on specs alone exceeds the Nikon D6. Built from magnesium alloy and...
ELECTRONICS
ephotozine.com

Sony Alpha A7 Mark IV Introduced Along With Two New Flashes

Sony has updated its line-up of full-frame mirrorless cameras with the 33MP Sony Alpha 7 IV which Sony says is the ultimate hybrid camera. Plus, two new flashes (HVL-F60RM2 and HVL-F46RM) have been introduced. "The Alpha 7 IV takes ‘basic’ to the next level for full-frame cameras with excellent image...
ELECTRONICS
EOSHD

AT LONG LAST PRAISE THE DAY HALLELUJAH!! Internal ProRes and RAW on a mirrorless camera finally arrives with Nikon Z9

What!? A mirrorless camera finally gets INTERNAL ProRes 422? Also unexpectedly it’s Nikon to do it first. In my opinion this is a complete game changer for mirrorless cameras and no longer do we have to rely on crap external recorders or a Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera shorn of nice features like a full frame sensor, weather sealing, IBIS or cutting edge autofocus.
ELECTRONICS
geekculture.co

The Nikon Z9 Is A Big Leap Forward For Its Mirrorless Camera Family

Compared to the likes of other mirrorless camera brands in the market, Nikon is not always the tip of anyone’s tongue. However, the Nikon Z9 is here to change all that. Packing a 45.7MP full-frame camera with the capability to shoot 8K, the Nikon Z9 is bound to make waves. With Nikon claiming that the Z9 has the “world’s fastest sensor scan rate” it’s aided by an electronic shutter. That’s right, the Nikon Z9 is their first pro camera that does not come with a mechanical shutter. Combine that with a full-frame CMOS sensor and Expeed 7 processor, this camera is built for speed.
ELECTRONICS

