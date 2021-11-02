Probably a dumb question but question about wbb seating/tickets

Smith has a sprained ankle (hope not a high sprain) from the Howard match Friday. Hillegas didn't wrestle Friday with several posters saying he has a minor injury. How many matches qualifies them for the NCAA tournament (wasn't it 17 in 2019)?? Also, is there a minimum number of ACC matches to qualify for the ACC Tournament or does the school select their representative??
How can a player who has been playing basketball for years be so bad defensively? Isn't good defense a lot about effort and not so much about skill? Or is it more about knowing when to be in what spot? I assume the AAU circuit prioritizes offense over defense, so that probably doesn't help.
Took a stance against COVID-19 testing last season and quit... -- GCHokie34 11/07/2021 12:51PM. That was one of the few shots he wasn’t willing to take. ** -- GreenvilleVT 11/07/2021 3:37PM. He only planned to play one year. Was not willing last year to adhere to -- VTKev80 11/07/2021 09:05AM.
But that could be part of ESPN's "Master Plan" to expand the CFP. Honestly, I don't think ESPN really cares whether it expands to 8 or 12 teams because both will still result in more money for ESPN. The CFP didn't come about until after the BCS had its All-SEC MNCG. Controversy will be the catalyst to expand the CFP. It just needs to be something to generate enough uproar to bring about change, but not too big of an uproar that ESPN loses control over the situation.
Will likely have to take it one step at a time. Going from Marshall to VT would be a big step up. If he succeeded at VT,then he might have a shot at a blue blood program down the road. He is not likely,for example,to jump from Marshall to Michigan.
You've got a deal! Really I just want some of the posters here to realize how subjective "good" and "bad" play calls are. One of my favorite parts during a game is when one poster will say something like "Why are we running the ball so much?" and it will be immediately followed by a different poster saying "We're not running enough." For too many fans a "good" play call is one that works and a "bad" play call is one that doesn't... which of course is not realistic at all.
Thanks @GCHokie34 for the awesome article. Looking forward to the rest -- Femoyer Hokie 11/05/2021 3:14PM. Oh...I guess GCHokie34 and Drew Scott must be the same person! ** -- HokieJack 11/05/2021 5:06PM. How much does CC need to pay you to make this a weekly column? ** -- GretnaHokie 11/05/2021
Have they forgotten, they aren’t in the SEC? 😂. Seriously, this is so unlike them, what are they getting out of this? I did hear Finebaum say recently, we need to keep this a National Sport. I just about fell out of my chair when he said it. Do you think he hangs out here?
I've been going to Tech games since the late 1950's. All these years I have never seen a Tech coach throw in the towel thus throwing his players under the bus. With five minutes remaining Coach Fu gave up on his team, that should never happen. The kids are playiing their asses off but are not being put in position to succeed. I am very disappointed and hope Whitt is paying close attention. The ship is sinking.
We don’t want to wait until mid December, do we? I guess to save $2.5 million Whit will. Right now, we are probably at our lowest point in 20 years. National talking heads even agreeing it’s over for Fuente.
Just watched the Monday football teleconference with Coach Fuente. It -- Hokie1976 11/08/2021 12:44PM. Evidence suggests Fu is the last person to know what the physical status -- hokeeron1 11/08/2021 3:15PM.
Whenever you follow a coach that's fired, the situation is very different than when you follow a coach that is retiring. Muschamp got fired because they sucked. They sucked because they didn't have any players. Fuente had a roster that suffered because Frank was headed out the door, but he came in with a pretty damn good team to start off with.
Women's soccer tournament selection this afternoon @ 4:30. Streamed by ncaa ** -- Hokie`79 11/08/2021 12:03PM. We should make it, right? Will we be in the top 32 and get a home game? -- MVIII 11/08/2021 1:53PM.
Going to be very interesting to see which line ups MY leans on the most -- vtox1 11/03/2021 11:13PM. The only lineup we have a chance of seeing is your first one, but rarely -- soflahokie 11/04/2021 08:38AM. Agreed. I am hoping that Kidd gets a role to groom him...
