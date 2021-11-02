CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Probably a dumb question but question about wbb seating/tickets

By VTsportscaster Joined:
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePondering a trip up for the VT vs Lady Vol game...

Question about Hillegas/Smith

Smith has a sprained ankle (hope not a high sprain) from the Howard match Friday. Hillegas didn't wrestle Friday with several posters saying he has a minor injury. How many matches qualifies them for the NCAA tournament (wasn't it 17 in 2019)?? Also, is there a minimum number of ACC matches to qualify for the ACC Tournament or does the school select their representative??
This may be a dumb question re: Kidd but...

How can a player who has been playing basketball for years be so bad defensively? Isn't good defense a lot about effort and not so much about skill? Or is it more about knowing when to be in what spot? I assume the AAU circuit prioritizes offense over defense, so that probably doesn't help.
Free throws

Do we need to improve on free throws this year? Seemed like to me we missed some at crucial parts of games last year. I am getting older so my memory ain't what it used to be.
Took a stance against COVID-19 testing last season and quit...

Took a stance against COVID-19 testing last season and quit... -- GCHokie34 11/07/2021 12:51PM. That was one of the few shots he wasn’t willing to take. ** -- GreenvilleVT 11/07/2021 3:37PM. He only planned to play one year. Was not willing last year to adhere to -- VTKev80 11/07/2021 09:05AM.
ESPN probably will get hammered if 2 SEC teams get in,

But that could be part of ESPN's "Master Plan" to expand the CFP. Honestly, I don't think ESPN really cares whether it expands to 8 or 12 teams because both will still result in more money for ESPN. The CFP didn't come about until after the BCS had its All-SEC MNCG. Controversy will be the catalyst to expand the CFP. It just needs to be something to generate enough uproar to bring about change, but not too big of an uproar that ESPN loses control over the situation.
Ultimately. But,he

Will likely have to take it one step at a time. Going from Marshall to VT would be a big step up. If he succeeded at VT,then he might have a shot at a blue blood program down the road. He is not likely,for example,to jump from Marshall to Michigan.
If you let the TSL boards vote on which plays to call during the game

You've got a deal! Really I just want some of the posters here to realize how subjective "good" and "bad" play calls are. One of my favorite parts during a game is when one poster will say something like "Why are we running the ball so much?" and it will be immediately followed by a different poster saying "We're not running enough." For too many fans a "good" play call is one that works and a "bad" play call is one that doesn't... which of course is not realistic at all.
Thanks @GCHokie34 for the awesome article. Looking forward to the rest

Thanks @GCHokie34 for the awesome article. Looking forward to the rest -- Femoyer Hokie 11/05/2021 3:14PM. Oh...I guess GCHokie34 and Drew Scott must be the same person! ** -- HokieJack 11/05/2021 5:06PM. How much does CC need to pay you to make this a weekly column? ** -- GretnaHokie 11/05/2021...
Straight from the Great Karnak?

I have no insider knowledge but I hear we go 4-0 to close the season out ** -- Hokie 4 MG 11/05/2021 10:17AM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
Hate to say this but

I've been going to Tech games since the late 1950's. All these years I have never seen a Tech coach throw in the towel thus throwing his players under the bus. With five minutes remaining Coach Fu gave up on his team, that should never happen. The kids are playiing their asses off but are not being put in position to succeed. I am very disappointed and hope Whitt is paying close attention. The ship is sinking.
I expected Fuente to be fired today.

We don’t want to wait until mid December, do we? I guess to save $2.5 million Whit will. Right now, we are probably at our lowest point in 20 years. National talking heads even agreeing it’s over for Fuente.
Just watched the Monday football teleconference with Coach Fuente. It

Just watched the Monday football teleconference with Coach Fuente. It -- Hokie1976 11/08/2021 12:44PM. Evidence suggests Fu is the last person to know what the physical status -- hokeeron1 11/08/2021 3:15PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
When did WB give CJF his extension?

I can't remember what year it was. After his second year? Third year? I can see what he was thinking if it was after year 2, but if he gave it after year 3, that was a horrible decision.
Fu had a loaded cupboard. Shane's had stale crackers in his.

Whenever you follow a coach that's fired, the situation is very different than when you follow a coach that is retiring. Muschamp got fired because they sucked. They sucked because they didn't have any players. Fuente had a roster that suffered because Frank was headed out the door, but he came in with a pretty damn good team to start off with.
We should make it, right? Will we be in the top 32 and get a home game?

Women’s soccer tournament selection this afternoon @ 4:30. Streamed by ncaa ** -- Hokie`79 11/08/2021 12:03PM. We should make it, right? Will we be in the top 32 and get a home game? -- MVIII 11/08/2021 1:53PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login...
