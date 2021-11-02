CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looks like they will be asking FCS thinking of moving up to come now.

Cover picture for the articleThis will provide an opportunity for some schools to make the move since...

virginiatech.sportswar.com

FanSided

College football power rankings entering Week 11: Georgia is terrifying, Alabama & Ohio State win ugly and 2 unbeatens fall

New college football rankings after Week 10 saw Michigan State and Wake Forest fall from the ranks of the unbeaten and Alabama and Cincinnati survive upset bids. Missouri actually led this game 3-0 for a brief moment sending alarm bells ringing throughout the greater Athens area. Everything was okay. The Dawgs improved to 9-0 and scored 43 of the next 46 points in the process. Stetson Bennett made some big plays in the passing game and JT Daniels even got some time for the first time in a long time. Expect Kirby Smart to give him a little more time and ramp up his activity in practice to see how his health handles it. Smart has bungled quarterbacks before but he wants to make sure he avoids that this time. He’ll want to keep Daniels engaged in case he needs to call him out of the bullpen to win a game in the SEC Championship Game or playoff later this year.
GEORGIA STATE
sportswar.com

Right now JMU is coming across as nothing more than a hypocrite

However, most people have short memories and don't remember or know how JMU voted when other members decided to leave the CAA for another conference. So they are more quick to take JMU's side because of the impact it will have on the current student-athletes. If JMU was that concern about this bylaw, then they had plenty of time to change it. The only reason they are concern about it now is because of how it could impact football and a few other sports.
COLLEGE SPORTS
gowatertown.net

SDSU & USD both move down in latest Stats FCS Poll

(GoWatertown.net) — After two losses, South Dakota State and South Dakota both move down in the latest Stats FCS Football Poll. South Dakota State (5-2) drops from six to ten after the 26-17 Hobo Days setback against Northern Iowa. South Dakota (5-3) drops from 15 to 21 after their 20-14...
COLLEGE SPORTS
State
New Mexico State
The Southern

Salukis move up to third in FCS polls after bye week

CARBONDALE — The SIU football team moved up a spot to third in the two major FCS polls Monday without playing a game. Eastern Washington (7-1, 4-1 Big Sky Conference) fell five spots, from No. 2 to No. 7 in the Stats Perform and the coaches list, after falling to unranked Weber State 35-34 on Saturday. That opened the door for the idle Salukis (6-1, 4-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference) to move up to third behind No. 1 Sam Houston (6-0) and No. 2 North Dakota State (7-0, 4-0). Sam Houston beat Jacksonville State 42-7, while NDSU rallied to beat previous No. 17 Missouri State 27-20 on Saturday to remain undefeated.
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

FCS Programs Could be On the Move Amid Conference USA’s Push to Remain Afloat

Conference USA, 2010–13 NCAA conference realignment, NCAA Division I Football Championship, Western Athletic Conference, NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision, UCF Knights men's basketball, Big 12 Conference, United States of America, Sam Houston State Bearkats. Conference realignment has been the talk of college football this season and it’s trickling all...
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

Given how powerful the SEC has become and is about to be

As reflected in their influence over the CFB playoff rankings and the current playoff expansion talks, plus their adding Oklahoma and Texas, how long before the Big-10 decides they need to keep up in the arms race? They may decide to expand and target the ACC for two more teams, figuring it’s worth it to pay those teams’ buyout. Maybe UVA and UNC, or UVA and Pitt could be targeted. AAU schools all and geographically feasible.
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

Shane simply wasn't ready to be HC 6 years ago ...

Can't compare what Shane does now at S.C. and say he would have done that at Tech if "they only considered him". He now has 5 years of experience at P5 level he didn't have when Fu was hired ... Now if you want to discuss if Whit could have...
FOOTBALL
sportswar.com

All games will be close, we aren't built to blow anyone out.

Easy viewing and VT football can’t be used in same discussion ** -- Hokie`79 11/04/2021 2:37PM. All games will be close, we aren't built to blow anyone out. ** -- VTStylez9 11/04/2021 2:33PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daily Herald

BYU football looking for improvement against FCS foe Idaho State

If the BYU football team doesn’t score touchdowns and force three-and-outs on its first five possessions on Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium, some Cougar supporters will likely be disappointed. That’s pretty much the expectation for a team ranked No. 15 in the College Football Playoff rankings when it goes up...
IDAHO STATE
sportswar.com

Herb just hyped Wake some, but everyone else was pretty quiet, plan B, so

ESPN Hype Machine’s hot & heavy on Cincinnati, why are they doing that now? -- Stech 11/06/2021 09:01AM. Agreed, my point is that’s a complete 180 from the last 10-15 years, why -- Stech 11/07/2021 04:11AM. It is purely a CYA move by ESPN. ESPN knows that the public believes...
SPORTS
sportswar.com

Not only ODU, but also American, ECU, GMU, Georgia State, Navy,

JMU to sunbelt- NO CAA participation - anybody heard anything ? ** -- bigbadbird 11/04/2021 09:03AM. Right now JMU is coming across as nothing more than a hypocrite -- VTHokie2000 11/05/2021 12:36PM. Not only ODU, but also American, ECU, GMU, Georgia State, Navy, -- VTHokie2000 11/05/2021 12:33PM. You must log...
SPORTS
sportswar.com

Maybe far and away, maybe not

Guys like N'Guessan, Maddox, Ojiako and Kidd aren't necessarily going to be the same players we've seen before...could be, but there could be a surprise or 2 in there.
NBA

