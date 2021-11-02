Looks like they will be asking FCS thinking of moving up to come now.

CARBONDALE — The SIU football team moved up a spot to third in the two major FCS polls Monday without playing a game. Eastern Washington (7-1, 4-1 Big Sky Conference) fell five spots, from No. 2 to No. 7 in the Stats Perform and the coaches list, after falling to unranked Weber State 35-34 on Saturday. That opened the door for the idle Salukis (6-1, 4-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference) to move up to third behind No. 1 Sam Houston (6-0) and No. 2 North Dakota State (7-0, 4-0). Sam Houston beat Jacksonville State 42-7, while NDSU rallied to beat previous No. 17 Missouri State 27-20 on Saturday to remain undefeated.
