The Dallas Stars recalled defenseman Thomas Harley today in advance of the team’s road trip to Canada. The move is likely part insurance and part reward. With three games on the road, and given some of the travel restrictions between the US and Canada right now given COVID-19, it’s smart to have another player available in case a defenseman ends up in COVID-19 protocols like Jani Hankanpää was last Thursday or if there is an injury to the defensive corps.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO