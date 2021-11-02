CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

All Souls Day

By Submitted Article
vermontcatholic.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the morning of Nov. 2, the Mount St. Joseph Academy community gathered for Mass at St. Peter Church...

vermontcatholic.org

nd.edu

Alumni Association to host All Souls’ Day Grotto Prayer Service

The Notre Dame Alumni Association and FaithND will host their final campus-wide prayer service of 2021 in honor of All Souls’ Day from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, at the Grotto. All are welcome to attend and help offer prayers. Each year, the Alumni Association fields approximately 30,000...
NOTRE DAME, IN
orangetownnews.com

Join the Archbishop for All Souls Mass

Please Join Archbishop Blair for a Memorial Mass offered for our dearly Departed loved ones on All Souls Day, Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 10:00 AM in the Mausoleum located at All Saints Cemetery in North Haven at 700 Middletown Avenue. Questions? Please contact our Outreach Coordinator, Barbara Gode at...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
pncguam.com

Catholic, private cemeteries open on All Souls Day, but no on-site Masses

To protect the island community, as well as cemetery employees and their families from the. potential spread of COVID-19, and after much thought and deliberation, the Catholic and. private cemeteries on Guam have once again reached a joint consensus. To avoid large crowds congregating at cemeteries on All Souls’ Day...
RELIGION
wordonfire.org

Halloween, All Saints’, All Souls’: The “Autumn Triduum” of Waiting

In the last days of Lent leading up to Easter, Christian liturgies place an emphasis on the final days and hours of Jesus of Nazareth. The liturgical season of the Triduum brings us through the Last Supper and Jesus’ Passion and death, carrying us finally into what might be called the “empty time”—that mournful 24-hour period when the seemingly defeated Christ lay in the tomb and the world was bereft of the God-man, the Teacher and Redeemer.
RELIGION
scranton.edu

November—The Month of All Souls

The month of November is the traditional month in the Church’s calendar for remembering those who have died. During this time, the Scranton Jesuit Community will pray in a particular way for those we love and to whom we owe so much – the deceased of our families, our benefactors and our alumni.
SCRANTON, PA
cbs4local.com

El Paso bishop celebrates All Souls Day Mass at Mt. Carmel Cemetery

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Catholic Diocese of El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz celebrated the All Souls Day Mass on Tuesday. The Mass took place at Mt. Carmel Cemetery at 10 a.m. All Souls Day is the commemoration of all the faithful who have departed. The faithful could register...
EL PASO, TX
Hampshire Review

Reflection on All Saints Day

This Sunday evening, Oct. 31, will be celebrated by many as Halloween. It is an evening filled with ghost and goblins and the shouts of “trick or treat” from the children knocking on our doors. But, for the Church, Oct. 31 evening is known as All Hallows Eve. The following...
FESTIVAL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

St. Emma's holds saint tour in advance of All Saints, All Souls days

Greensburg Catholic Schoolhouse and St. Emma Monastery hosted a Lantern Saint Tour last week in honor of the feasts of All Saints and All Souls. All Saints Day was Monday, and All Souls Day is today. Lantern-lit walking tours were held on the grounds of the monastery in Hempfield, with...
pncguam.com

Masses are being celebrated, All Souls Day, at Catholic churches

Masses are being celebrated at most Catholic churches on Guam instead of at island cemeteries on All Souls Day. The Archdiocese of Agaña affirms announcements made by the management of Catholic and private cemeteries that Masses will not be celebrated at their sites this year as a safety precaution against COVID-19.
FESTIVAL
vermontcatholic.org

40 Days for Life

More than 20 people braved a steady rain for about an hour Oct. 31 as part of 40 Days for Life to offer public witness and prayer in the vicinity of the Planned Parenthood clinic in Barre. As mentioned in the group’s Devotional Guide at Day 11, “we are reminded...
RELIGION
CBS Chicago

Joseph Cardinal Bernardin Remembered For All Saints’ And All Souls Day, Coming Up On 25 Years After His Death

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s Catholic faithful marked All Saints’ Day Monday night, and All Souls Day coming Tuesday, with an honor for the late Joseph Cardinal Bernardin. Bernardin died on Nov. 14, 1996 – coming up on 25 years ago – at the age of 68. Speakers Monday night remembered him as a mentor and a friend. Born in Columbia, South Carolina, to recent immigrants from northern Italy, Bernardin originally planned to become a doctor and enrolled in premed classes at the University of South Carolina. But he later decided to join the priesthood, and transferred to St. Mary Seminary in Baltimore. He...
CHICAGO, IL
International Business Times

All Souls' Day 2021: History, Quotes To Remember The Departed Souls

All Souls' Day is commemorated every year on Nov. 2 as a day for honoring the dead. The tradition of All Souls' Day began in 998 AD and was popularized by French monks who designated a specific day for remembering the dead. Although the celebrations started as a local festival, they soon spread throughout the Catholic Church during the next century.
CELEBRATIONS
vermontcatholic.org

Book review: ‘The Forty Parables of Jesus’

“The Forty Parables of Jesus.” By Gerhard Lohfink, translated by Linda M. Maloney. Collegeville, Minnesota: Liturgical Press Academic, 2021. 256 pages. Hardcover: $25.99; Paperback: $38.66; Kindle: $14.39; Nook: $14.99. In Father Gerhard Lohfink’s latest book, “The Forty Parables of Jesus,” the reader is invited to take a scholarly look at...
RELIGION
Daily Mail

Ex-Bishop of Rochester converts to Catholicism after accusing the Church of England of 'jumping onto faddish bandwagons' about identity politics and cultural correctness

One of Britain's best known Anglican bishops has converted to Catholicism after accusing the Church of England of 'jumping onto faddish bandwagons'. Michael Nazir-Ali, who was the Bishop of Rochester from 1994 until 2009, claimed his move was 'about belonging to a church where there is clear teaching for the faithful'.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Path of righteousness... might be WRONG: Millions of Christians could have made the 500-mile Camino de Santiago pilgrimage in vain after study suggests sacred bones at its end may NOT actually belong to Saint James the Great

Since the 9th Century, the Camino de Santiago has been one of the most famous pilgrimages in the world – but all those footsteps may have been in vain. Bones which have long been believed to belong to Saint James the Great, one of Jesus Christ's Twelve Apostles, are held at the Cathedral de Santiago de Compostela in North-West Spain.
RELIGION

