CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s Catholic faithful marked All Saints’ Day Monday night, and All Souls Day coming Tuesday, with an honor for the late Joseph Cardinal Bernardin.
Bernardin died on Nov. 14, 1996 – coming up on 25 years ago – at the age of 68. Speakers Monday night remembered him as a mentor and a friend.
Born in Columbia, South Carolina, to recent immigrants from northern Italy, Bernardin originally planned to become a doctor and enrolled in premed classes at the University of South Carolina. But he later decided to join the priesthood, and transferred to St. Mary Seminary in Baltimore.
He...
Comments / 0