There is little to no doubt that the next VALORANT agent will be revealed very soon. Many are thinking it could be as soon as the next couple of days. That said, VALORANT Deadeye was teased again three times but these times in much more obvious ways. This time the VALORANT Twitter account posted three gifs that had many in the community believing that VALORANT Deadeye was on the way. Here is a look at it and some thoughts on what it means.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO