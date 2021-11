When quarantine meant that you couldn’t meet your best friends down at the bar anymore, many people went to find new best friends — in the animal shelter. Zillow’s new data confirms something that we here at CandysDirt.com already know: When COVID-19 really hit and quarantine became the new norm, more people brought pets into their lives. And now, more than a year later, fuzzy friends are an even bigger part of our lives as home buyers are making critical purchase decisions that hinge on how Fluffy and Fido would enjoy their new digs, too.

