Kendrick Perkins rips Marcus Smart for criticism of Celtics teammates

By Boston.com
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe tension is already building inside the Celtics’ building after a 2-5 start to the 2021 season, and Marcus Smart’s criticism of teammates Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown after...

www.chatsports.com

985thesportshub.com

WATCH: Marcus Smart calls out teammates after embarrassing loss

As bad as things may have looked for the Celtics during their 128-114 loss to the Chicago Bulls Monday night, the postgame wasn’t much better. During his media availability, Marcus Smart called out the Celtics’ two young stars and the team’s offensive philosophy as reasons for a 2-5 start. “Every...
NESN

Celtics’ Marcus Smart Already Noticing One Difference From Last Season

The Celtics showed a lot of heart and determination Monday night in Charlotte. Boston trailed the Hornets, who entered the contest with a 3-0 record, by as many as 10 points in the fourth quarter. But Ime Udoka’s bunch stuck with it, chipped away and forced the game into overtime. It was all C’s from there, as they notched a 140-129 win to improve to 2-2 on the season.
MassLive.com

Celtics’ Marcus Smart almost didn’t play Monday vs. Hornets, then ‘he won that game for us’

It was a day-long process of grinding through some ailments, and right before tipoff, Marcus Smart warned the Celtics brass: “Just be ready if I can’t go.”. Smart said he felt awful in the morning with a migraine coupled with body aches. His body felt weak, he said, and he threw up once he woke up. The team wanted to put him as questionable for the game, but Smart said he wanted to monitor his condition as he started to feel better throughout the day.
NESN

Celtics Injuries: Marcus Smart To Miss Saturday’s Game Vs. Wizards

Marcus Smart is under the weather, leaving the Boston Celtics short-handed. The Celtics have ruled out the point guard for Saturday’s game against the Washington Wizards. Boston announced Friday in its injury report Smart is ill and won’t travel to Washington. However, head coach Ime Udoka said Smart’s illness isn’t related to COVID-19.
CBS Boston

Marcus Smart Sidelined With Non-COVID Illness, Out For Celtics’ Rematch Vs. Wizards

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics backcourt will be shorthanded when the team looks to get some revenge against the Washington Wizards on Saturday night. Guard Marcus Smart is not making the trip to D.C. due to an illness. The illness is non-COVID related, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka told reporters on Friday. But Smart has been “feeling up and down” the last few days, and will miss Saturday’s road game for Boston. Smart was iffy to play Wednesday night when the Celtics hosted the Wizards, but ended up playing 36 minutes in Boston’s 116-107 loss at TD Garden. He struggled offensively, hitting just one of his seven shots from the field while finishing with seven points, three assists and two rebounds. Offense has been a struggle for Smart over the first five games of the season. He’s shooting just 25.5 percent from the floor, which dips to 23.5 percent on his 6.8 three-point attempts per game. He’s averaging just 7.4 points to go with 4.8 assists per contest. Celtics shooting guard Aaron Nesmith is also dealing with a non-COVID illness, but he will try to make the trip to Washington, according to Udoka.
CelticsBlog

The first Marcus Smart game of the year

“A dog,” Robert Williams said, describing Marcus Smart. “The heart and soul of the team,” said head coach Ime Udoka. For fans of Smart, it has been obvious there was something off with the longest standing Celtic. For the last seven seasons, we’ve come to expect his no holds barred, pedal to the metal approach to the game. But since the start of the season, he’s seemed, well, invisible at times and that’s not Marcus Smart. He’s averaging just 7.5 points per game and shooting 27.5% from the field. Beyond the numbers, his winning plays just aren’t there. In the past, you could expect that extra 10% to push the team over the top. After the Celtics pulled out an overtime win against the previously undefeated Hornets last night, we got a sense of what Smart has been dealing with over the last few days.
SLAM

Marcus Smart Will Miss the Celtics’ Matchup Against Wizards With Illness

For the time being, it looks like the Boston Celtics will be without the services of Marcus Smart for Saturday’s road game against the Washington Wizards. Boston’s head coach Ime Udoka made the announcement that due to a non-COVID related illness, Smart will be away from the team when the team travels to Washington.
FanSided

Boston Celtics: Marcus Smart will thrive in PG role with Damon Stoudamire

Boston Celtics first-year head coach Ime Udoka expects Marcus Smart to be the team’s primary ball-handler this season. As the longest-tenured player on the team, Smart has the most chemistry with the core group of the Celtics, which is invaluable for a point guard to have. Playing in a different role last season, Smart led the team averaging 5.7 assists per game, paving the way for his newfound role this season.
FanSided

Boston Celtics: Is there cause for concern for Marcus Smart?

The Boston Celtics fell on their home floor for the second time this season, losing to the Washington Wizards in a game they never seemed to have a handle on. The Cs were a second behind the Wizards from the jump, which put them in a hole their spurts of high-level minutes couldn’t surmount.
MassLive.com

Celtics’ Rob Williams, Marcus Smart out Saturday vs. Wizards; Josh Richardson and Romeo Langford will play

WASHINGTON D.C. — The Celtics will be without a pair of starters for their game against the Wizards on Saturday, though they do return two players from the injury report. Boston coach Ime Udoka said pregame that Robert Williams III is officially out with a non-COVID illness, joining Marcus Smart, who didn’t travel with the team, as the two Celtics out.
FanSided

Boston Celtics: 3 teams that could look to trade for Marcus Smart

The Boston Celtics have been quite a disappointing team to start off this new campaign and, despite taking part in some solid performances, find themselves boasting a sub-.500 record of 3-5. Now, while there are some who believe the team’s weaknesses may be able to be fixed with a little...
NBC Sports

Marcus Smart says Tatum, Brown need to pass more for Celtics to win

Frustration was bubbling over in the Celtics locker room Monday after they blew a 19-point late third-quarter lead, got outscored 39-11 by the Bulls in the fourth quarter, and came from ahead to lose at home 128-114. Marcus Smart was frustrated. The Celtics’ starting point guard plays a lot off...
