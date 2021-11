The chances of somebody being unaware of the existence of Resident Evil 4 nowadays is pretty slim to none, especially since the hit video game developed by Capcom has been ported to multiple gaming consoles since its release on the GameCube in 2005. Sixteen years later in 2021, Capcom has decided to allow players to step into the shoes of Leon Kennedy once again and see the world of RE4 through his own eyes, quite literally, through the miracle of virtual reality.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO