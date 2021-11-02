Tuesday, November 2 afternoon weather

DENVER (CBS4) – The high in Denver hit 80 degrees on Saturday which set a new record for the date. We only have 3 other instances in Denver’s weather history where the temperature has reached 80 degrees during the month of November.
November 8, 2006 – 80 degrees
November 16, 2016 – 80 degrees
November 27, 2017 – 81 degrees
(and now November 6, 2021 with 80 degrees)
We could tie or even break a new record once again today in Denver with a high projected to be well into the 70s. The record is 78 degrees set in 1999.
Hitting 80 degrees again is not...
