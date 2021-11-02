Tuesday, November 2 afternoon weather

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast. The coastal low continues to move along the coast to the northeast. Most of the rain has stayed to the south of the area, but a few showers will be possible, especially along the OBX and coast today. Otherwise, drier air is moving in and we should even see some breaks in the clouds. Gusty winds and tidal and coastal flooding will still be an issue today. Coastal flood warnings and advisories are in effect through this afternoon along with wind advisories for the coast.

WEATHER ・ 23 HOURS AGO