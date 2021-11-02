CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday, November 2 afternoon weather

 5 days ago

Tuesday, November 2 afternoon weather

Sunday, November 7th Morning Weather

Spotty showers along and west of the Cascades today. A potent storm system will bring strong winds, rain and snow to the region later tomorrow into tomorrow night.
Denver Weather: We Could See The First November In History With Two 80 Degree Days

DENVER (CBS4) – The high in Denver hit 80 degrees on Saturday which set a new record for the date. We only have 3 other instances in Denver’s weather history where the temperature has reached 80 degrees during the month of November. November 8, 2006 – 80 degrees November 16, 2016 – 80 degrees November 27, 2017 – 81 degrees (and now November 6, 2021 with 80 degrees) We could tie or even break a new record once again today in Denver with a high projected to be well into the 70s. The record is 78 degrees set in 1999. Hitting 80 degrees again is not...
First Warning Forecast: Blustery conditions along with tidal flooding and ocean overwash

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast. The coastal low continues to move along the coast to the northeast. Most of the rain has stayed to the south of the area, but a few showers will be possible, especially along the OBX and coast today. Otherwise, drier air is moving in and we should even see some breaks in the clouds. Gusty winds and tidal and coastal flooding will still be an issue today. Coastal flood warnings and advisories are in effect through this afternoon along with wind advisories for the coast.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Windy warmth, temperatures slide this week

If you enjoyed the warmer air on Saturday, you will really like what Sunday has in store. Temperatures are cool to start, but with the help of persistent winds out of the south, we should warm even more this afternoon. I am expecting most of us to reach that 70 degree mark, with a few in western Kansas over 80.
Chicago Weather: Warm Temps To Start The Week, Rain And Cooler Temps By The End

CHICAGO (CBS) — Welcome to Central Standard Time. Today will be a mostly sunny, breezy and warmer Autumn day. High temps running about 10° warmer than typical. Monday brings sunshine and warm temperatures. The next chance of rain comes mid-week. November 7 Normal- 53 Saturday- 59 Today- 64 Sunrise- 6:32 am CST Sunset- 4:38 pm CST FORECAST Today- mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. 64 Tonight- clear and 46 Monday- mostly sunny and 66
Nicondra: Sunny and dry to start the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Spectacular weather continues with lots of sunshine and pleasant conditions across the region. We will see chilly overnight lows in the upper 40s and low 50s for the next few nights with high temperatures gradually warming into the middle 70s. Rain chances stay low through the week. Friday a strong cold front is expected that could trigger a few showers or storms and temperatures will drop significantly heading into next weekend.
