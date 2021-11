Novak Djokovic will be up against Marton Fucsovics in the second round of the 2021 Paris Masters. Djokovic is ranked No.1 in the world while Fucsovics is the World No.40. World No.1 Novak Djokovic has without a doubt been the best player this season. He won the Australian Open at the start of the year and had an exceptional clay court season, where he defeated the ‘King of Clay’- Rafael Nadal enroute his second triumph at Roland Garros. He then won the Wimbledon Championships and was just one win away from completing the calendar slam. He lost the US Open final to Daniil Medvedev, which was also his last competitive match.

TENNIS ・ 6 DAYS AGO