CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Schumer says Democrats reach deal on lowering prescription drug costs

By Allison Pecorin
ABC News
ABC News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YDaDV_0ckRX2sk00

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Tuesday that Democrats have reached a deal on a measure aimed at lowering the cost of prescription drugs -- a key part of President Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" package.

The prescription drug measures will be included in the social spending package that Democrats have been working to find a path forwards on for months. Agreement on this issue was one of the last remaining major sticking points gumming up Democratic negotiations.

The proposed deal on prescription drugs would allow for direct government negotiation on the price of insulin and a smaller universe of drugs that are no longer protected from competition beginning in January 2022, and cap out of pocket prescription drug expenses for seniors at $2,000 annually.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V5DB5_0ckRX2sk00
Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters - PHOTO: Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer is flanked by U.S. Senators' Patrick Leahy and Amy Klobuchar as he faces reporters following the Senate Democrats weekly policy lunch at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Nov. 2, 2021.

"We've heard this from people across the country who have serious illnesses and can't afford their medicine," Schumer said. "What a painstaking position to be in, it's horrible. Today we've taken a massive step forward in helping to alleviate that problem."

Sen Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, who opposed previous proposals on prescription drug reform, endorsed the new agreement.

"The Senator welcomes a new agreement on a historic, transformative Medicare drug negotiation plan that will reduce out-of-pocket costs for seniors - ensuring drug prices cannot rise faster than inflation - save taxpayer dollars, and protect innovation to ensure Arizonans and Americans continue to have access to life-saving medications, and new cures and therapeutics," a statement from her office said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H8mh8_0ckRX2sk00
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Senator Kyrsten Sinema departs from the Capitol in Washington, Oct. 28, 2021.

"This has been a long time coming," Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden -- a lead negotiator -- told reporters. "The prohibition against negotiation for many people has been like a curse. It defies common sense."

MORE: Prescription drug cost relief nixed from Democrats' plan

Democrats, in the compromise, are also aiming to rein in future high costs of drugs by penalizing companies that raise their drug prices higher than the rate of inflation. Medicare is not, on its own, able to limit drug prices in either Part B (drugs administered by physicians) or Part D (retail prescription drugs), so lawmakers want manufacturers to pay a rebate penalty to Medicare when the price tag of a drug rises faster than inflation.

AARP also supports the deal, and urged lawmakers to act swiftly to make it a reality.

"Allowing Medicare to finally negotiate drug prices is a big win for seniors," their statement read. "Preventing prices from rising faster than inflation and adding a hard out-of-pocket cap to Part D will provide real relief for seniors with the highest drug costs."

But while Democratic lawmakers celebrate their agreement on prescription drugs, there remains a precarious path forward for the overall bill in the Senate .

MORE:Manchin deals heavy new blow to Biden's hopes for social spending, climate policy bill

Though the House is expected to vote on Biden’s economic agenda and a separate bipartisan infrastructure bill with the support of progressives as soon as this week, the Senate is an open question, with one moderate Democrat seemingly more entrenched in his opposition with each passing day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EGyFA_0ckRX2sk00
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: US Senator Joe Manchin speaks during a press conference as he talks about his position on President Joe Biden's sweeping economic agenda on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C, Nov. 1, 2021.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said Tuesday that he opposes several key provisions in the unfinished bill, including an expansion of Medicaid to include hearing aids for seniors.

“I’m not for any expansion that has a trust fund that is insolvent,” Manchin said Tuesday. He is also concerned about the cost of the bill and its potential impact on inflation.

Although Biden announced Thursday, before departing for an international climate summit, that "we have a framework that will get 50 votes in the United States Senate," Democrats may have been well aware of the objections Manchin is now making.

On Tuesday, Manchin denied having ever endorsed the Biden framework. He said the White House was well aware of his position.

"No," Manchin said when asked by ABC News Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott if he had signed off on Biden’s framework. "That would mean this isn’t genuine," he said, referencing his ongoing concerns.

If the House passed Biden’s social spending agenda this week, Schumer said Tuesday that the Senate could begin debating the social spending package as soon as Nov. 15.

But without Manchin’s support, in the evenly divided Senate, the spending bill doesn’t stand a chance. He’s threatened to withhold his support entirely.

Manchin scoffed at claims from members of his own party that he had thrown Biden a curveball while he was on the world stage, arguing that he was always clear he wanted a vote on the infrastructure package.

"I feel basically it's time to do something. The president's over there, he went there, he asked for something before he left and everyone ignored it," Manchin said. "I didn't ignore it. I thought of something that could have been done. It was very easy ask: Just vote for the bipartisan infrastructure bill."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H4wSu_0ckRX2sk00
Drew Angerer/Getty Images - PHOTO: Rep. Pramila Jayapal talks with reporters as she leaves a meeting with President Joe Biden and House Democrats at the U.S. Capitol, on Oct. 28, 2021 in Washington, D.C.

Progressives have for weeks said that they would withhold support for the bipartisan infrastructure deal until they had total assurance that Biden's Build Back Better plan would include their key priorities and get the necessary support from Senate Democrats.

But they’ve come off their position and are readying for a vote on both the infrastructure bill and the build back better agenda as soon as this week. That would leave the social spending bill to return to the Senate, where it could be modified.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, who chairs the Congressional Progressive Caucus, pointed to Biden’s promise that Senate Democrats will provide the necessary votes to pass social spending, and said her conference will trust the Biden to make good on his word.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gn5Q5_0ckRX2sk00
Evan Vucci/AP - PHOTO: President Joe Biden listens to a question during a news conference at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Nov. 2, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland.
MORE: Biden predicts Manchin, despite complaints, will support his domestic agenda

Biden said in a news conference on Tuesday in Glasgow that he was confident Manchin will eventually support the deal.

"I believe that Joe will be there," Biden said.

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Donald Trump is eyeing the "largest House Republican majority in American history" after next year's midterms.

The former president released excerpts from his own remarks at a closed NRCC event. What happened: Former President Donald Trump released parts of his speech from a National Republican Congressional Committee event held Monday in Florida. In the five-and-a-half minute video, Trump predicted Republicans would romp to victory in the 2022 midterms if they embrace policies his administration pursued.
POTUS
Nevada Current

Cortez Masto, Lee tout infrastructure bill, optimistic about social spending plan

Policy, politics and progressive commentary While boasting about Friday’s passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Investment Act, a $1.2 trillion investment in roads, bridges, transit, broadband and more, Democratic Rep. Susie Lee and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto turned their attention to the yet-to-be passed Build Back Better Act Tuesday. The social spending and climate bill, which would invest $1.85 trillion […] The post Cortez Masto, Lee tout infrastructure bill, optimistic about social spending plan appeared first on Nevada Current.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
WashingtonExaminer

What’s next for Democrats’ $1.85 trillion Build Back Better bill after infrastructure passed

The House has sent a $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to President Joe Biden’s desk. But congressional Democrats still have more work to do in the coming weeks and months to deliver the other half of Biden’s first-year legislative agenda, the nearly $2 trillion Build Back Better Act that covers a number of social spending provisions.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Biden asking Democrats do so much with so little in Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rarely have the leaders of Congress been asked to do so much, with so little, as in navigating President Joe Biden’s big domestic vision into law. Reaching for FDR-style accomplishments with slimmer-than-ever Democratic majorities has been politically messy at best, arduous at worst, and about to become even more daunting for the president and his party.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Klobuchar
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
Pramila Jayapal
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Patrick Leahy
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Joe Manchin
TIME

How Democrats Bungled Their Big Win on Infrastructure

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. President Joe Biden pulled the sunglasses from his face when he heard the question shouted to him yesterday from NBC News’ Kelly O’Donnell on the South Lawn of the White House. Was the President—whose agenda had seemed weighed down, if not completely lifeless, just a few days ago—expecting his weekend win on a bipartisan infrastructure bill to give some momentum to a companion piece of social spending?
U.S. POLITICS
WashingtonExaminer

Infrastructure bill saga shows Pelosi's tenuous grip on House Democrats

It took House Speaker Nancy Pelosi nearly three months of wrangling the progressive and centrist factions in her caucus, last-minute delaying of votes, two Capitol Hill visits from President Joe Biden, a decoupling of the two halves of Democrats’ "Build Back Better" legislative agenda, and a bill-saving bump from 13 Republicans to pass a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill in a late-night vote.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Nevada Current

Yes, House Democrats caved to Manchin

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Now that the House has sent the Senate-passed infrastructure bill to Biden’s desk on its own and without an accompanying social spending bill, that latter, larger legislation is entirely at the mercy of Manchinema. The House, particularly it’s more progressive members, had leverage – they wouldn’t pass the bill that Joe Manchin wanted unless the […] The post Yes, House Democrats caved to Manchin appeared first on Nevada Current.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Drugs#Democratic#Reuters#Medicare#Arizonans#Americans#Getty Images Photo
POLITICO

House Democrats are still planning to include immigration provisions in their social spending bill. They fall well short of a pathway to citizenship.

It's also still unclear whether the Senate parliamentarian would okay the policies. What’s in the bill? House Democrats are pressing ahead with putting immigration reforms in their social spending megabill. The latest draft text includes a five-year work authorization and protections for undocumented immigrants — but without the long-sought goal of a pathway to citizenship many Democrats wanted.
CONGRESS & COURTS
abc17news.com

Democrats reach drug price deal, Biden upbeat on Manchin

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats say they have sealed a deal to lower pharmaceutical drug costs for most older Americans as part of President Joe Biden’s sweeping $1.75 trillion domestic proposal. The plan would cap out-of-pocket Medicare costs to $2,000 and lower insulin prices, according to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who announced it Tuesday. Another deal is emerging to do away with the $10,000 limit on state and local tax deductions that hits high-tax states. Democrats are hoping to finish a final draft of the overall package soon, with House votes possible Thursday. Biden said in overseas remarks he believes Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin will vote for it.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
AARP
Washington Times

Schumer announces latest offer in Medicare prescription drug pricing debate

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer announced Tuesday the latest offer in the ongoing fight over allowing Medicare to negotiate the cost of prescription drugs. Mr. Schumer, New York Democrat, told reporters at the Capitol that a broad agreement has been reached to include the proposal in President Biden’s $1.75 trillion social welfare and climate-change bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Free Press - TFP

Votes On Build Back Better, Infrastructure Bill Delayed As Democrats Scramble To Reach Agreement On Lowering Drug Costs

The House Rules Committee is no longer meeting Monday to markup Democrats’ spending package, meaning that the full House vote on it and the bipartisan infrastructure bill will be delayed past Tuesday, when Democratic leadership originally sought to pass the linked legislation. An aide said Sunday that the committee would...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

As Dems figured out how to pay for their social spending bill, they threw a huge option overboard: Ron Wyden's proposed billionaire tax.

The much-touted idea didn't last more than 24 hours in the Hill conversation. The latest: The White House framework for a social spending deal, released Thursday, includes a grab bag of tax increases that essentially whittle off many of the ideas Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) have found objectionable. It notably does not include the tax on billionaires' unrealized gains, released earlier, this week that had gotten some support among Senate Democrats.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

ABC News

444K+
Followers
113K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy