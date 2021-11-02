Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Has Affordable Living and One of the Fastest Growing Populations

Atlanta affordable housing startup PadSplit Inc. raised a $20.5 million round, according to a Nov. 1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Why it matters: PadSplit converts underutilized single-family homes or apartments into shared worker housing as a way to use the existing housing stock to increase affordable options. Lack of housing supply is one of the main obstacles to providing affordable living accommodations, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The city of Atlanta and other community organizations are constantly brainstorming affordable housing solutions, including using public land and changing zoning regulations. Between 2000 and 2017, Atlanta’s median rent increased by over 70% but median income only increased by 48%, according to the city. An estimated 340,400 metro Atlanta households pay over 30% of their income for housing, according to the Atlanta Regional Commission. PadSplit’s co-living model could be an innovative solution to housing supply and affordability problems.

