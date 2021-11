It’s the most wonderful time of the year (for some): McRib season. McDonald’s’ most ephemeral menu item has returned once again from the darkness to bring barbecue pork to fast food lovers across the United States. And this year, the fleeting treat can stick around in more than just your arteries if you so desire (and if you’re lucky). McDonald’s has gone off-script and created a digital McRib in the form of an NFT.

