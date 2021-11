At our Microsoft Ignite conference this week, we’re sharing new ways to continue to enhance your cloud adoption journey. First, we are excited to announce the preview of Azure Chaos Studio—a fully managed experimentation service to help you track, measure, and mitigate faults with controlled chaos engineering, systemically improving the resilience of your cloud applications. Second, we continue to build a better, easier, and more comprehensive approach to guide your cloud environment preparation, with Azure landing zone—an environment for hosting your workloads, pre-provisioned through code—without losing sight of the application to be deployed. And third, to maximize your organization's investment in the cloud, we have fresh guidance on cloud economics to build your cloud business case with key financial and technical guidance from Azure.

