CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Samsung Galaxy phones in the US are getting the November 2021 security patch

By Will Sattelberg
Android Police
Android Police
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Put those pumpkins away and bring out your string lights, because it's finally November. That frosty chill in the air doesn't just mean the holiday season is on the way — it also...

www.androidpolice.com

Comments / 1

Related
New York Post

How to stop your phone and other smart devices from listening to you

If you’ve ever thought someone was secretly eavesdropping on you, you’re right. Smartphones and other devices can hear and record what you say, as proven by a now-viral TikTok that showed thousands of audio files recorded on a woman’s Echo and Dot speakers and saved in the innermost folders of her Amazon account.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Delete these fake Android apps right now, before they steal your money!

Google Play can be a scary place - scammers and hackers lurk in the shadows, waiting for you to download one of their fake apps. Google periodically removes such dangerous apps but this doesn’t mean that some of them didn’t find their way into your phone. Cybersecurity software company Avast...
CELL PHONES
Best Life

If You Have an Android, You May Lose This Service as of Nov. 1

Now that we're back to being out and about, our phones are a vital resource, connecting us with a multitude of services while on-the-go. Unfortunately, the more than 2.5 billion people using an Android operating system worldwide could be at risk of losing one of these important services soon. The company behind one very popular app recently announced that it will no longer support certain Android devices, as of Nov. 1. Read on to find out what essential service you could be losing next month.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechRadar

Google Chrome users should install this emergency patch now

Google has released an update for the Chrome web browser to fix seven high-severity vulnerabilities in its popular web browser, two of which are being actively exploited in the wild. "Google is aware that exploits for CVE-2021-38000 and CVE-2021-38003 exist in the wild," said Google as it notified users of...
INTERNET
New York Post

Never hand your iPhone to someone without doing this trick first

If you worry about letting other people use your iPhone in case they look through your photos, then you may want to try this trick. A woman has explained in a viral TikTok video how to change your iPhone settings so only one picture is visible in your Photos app.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

iOS 15 settings you need to turn off now to save money

Apple wants your iPhone to be connected 24/7, and it has put a whole bunch of features into iOS that do that. Problem with this is, these settings can put a serious dent in your cellular data plan, which either means that you end up being kicked to a lower-speed tier by your provider, or you pay extra fees.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Phone Arena

Samsung is about to end firmware updates for several Galaxy A phones

If you’re the type of customer who changes their phone every five years or so, then you’re bound to miss any security updates after a while. It’s how smartphone manufacturers have been operating for many years, so if you want to stay on top when it comes to security, you’ll have to switch to a new one slightly sooner than five years.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

7 apps that can clean up your Android in minutes

Everyone loves that new phone feel. For the whole 15 minutes it lasts. As soon as you start downloading apps and using them to comb the internet, your phone seems to slow down. Performance is essential for everyone when it comes to their smartphone, considering they run our lives. So...
CELL PHONES
International Business Times

Dangerous Malware Found In 19 Apps Silently Attacks Android Devices

A new Android malware that can root devices to gain control and tweak system settings has been uncovered by security experts. The malware also uses anti-emulation and code abstraction checks. Security researchers at the cybersecurity company, Lookout Threat Lab, discovered the threat and called it AbstractEmu. The malicious software gets...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Try these iPhone secret codes to unlock hidden features in iOS 15

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: Amazon Black Friday deals, $189 AirPods Pro, $179 Roomba, $25 Fire TV Stick 4K, more It may come as a surprise to many, but there are several hidden iPhone codes that have been part of the iOS user experience for years now. And though most users might find these secret codes more intriguing than useful, some actually bring some interesting utility to the table. Again, these secret iPhone codes aren’t exclusive to iOS 15. But seeing as how iOS 15 was released just a few weeks ago, we’d be remiss if we didn’t briefly highlight some of the...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Here are seven secret iPhone codes that could come in handy

Did you know that Apple has endowed the iPhone with seven secret codes? Of course not, or else they wouldn't be secret. The Sun released a list of these secret codes describing exactly what they do. These codes can save you time when it comes to looking for information or...
CELL PHONES
komando.com

This smart assistant built into your phone could be secretly recording you – How to stop it

Google is no stranger to questionable privacy procedures, with numerous concerns raised over its data-collection methods over the past few years. While Facebook and Amazon’s virtual assistant, Alexa, have faced similar accusations, new technology for Google Assistant makes it entirely possible for the devices to listen in on conversations without your knowledge.
CELL PHONES
lifewire.com

How to Block 'Scam Likely' Calls on iPhone

'Scam Likely' is a designation used by T-Mobile to indicate an incoming call is likely a scam call. Customers still using the Sprint mobile service may also see the 'Scam Likely' designation on come incoming calls. T-Mobile/Sprint customers can automatically block 'Scam Likely' calls by dialing #662# to activate a...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Amazon is having a blowout sale on Samsung TVs, phones and more

If you've been waiting for a good time to buy nearly anything under the Samsung umbrella, today's your lucky day. For a limited time, Amazon is offering some beefy price cuts on Samsung TVs, phones, small appliances, tablets and storage (to name just a few categories). For $200 -- its lowest price to date -- you can get an Alexa-compatible Samsung soundbar. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (a CNET Editors' Choice winner) is within $50 of its lowest price, too.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best Android phones in 2021: Which Android device is right for you?

Apple’s iPhone series is rarely all that surprising. When you get a new iPhone, the overall experience is likely to be very similar to your previous device. Not so on the Android side though. There are Android phones of all shapes and sizes — not to mention different price points. In other words, there should be an Android phone for everyone. But that also means that finding the best Android phones can be a hard task. Of course, that’s why we’ve put together this guide. There are a few things to consider before picking out an Android phone. For starters, you’ll want to...
CELL PHONES
tech.co

Here Are 150 Fake Android Apps to Delete From Your Phone

Google just banned 151 different apps that were all part of a scam campaign called “UltimaSMS.”. Before Google deleted them, the apps had been collectively downloaded more than 10.5 million times, so it's worth checking your phone to make sure you don't have any of them on your own device.
CELL PHONES
wccftech.com

Get Samsung’s Curved Monitor for Just $199.99

Samsung has been offering early Black Friday discounts on several of its products, including 4K TVs, Jet 70 Cordless Stick Vacuum, and soundbars. The company is also offering discounts on its budget curved monitor. Consistently number one in the market share of curved monitors, Samsung claims that its T55 Curved Monitor is the "boldest curve ever accomplished."
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Android Police

Oakland, CA
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
327K+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.

 https://www.androidpolice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy