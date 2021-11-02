CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

PS5 restock at Walmart coming today, for the second day running

By Mat Gallagher
T3.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter yesterday's Walmart restock descended into chaos, more stock is expected to go live today to give those left disappointed a second chance. Walmart has a new system in place, designed to handle large volumes of traffic, so hopefully, it has...

www.t3.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

These Walmart Black Friday deals start at 7 p.m. ET tonight, earlier for Walmart Plus members

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Walmart is kicking off its Black Friday sales early this year. Starting later today -- Wednesday, Nov. 3 -- the retailer will have its first big Black Friday sale. And we know what many of the specific prices will be, because Walmart leaked its own sales ahead of time. Here's how this week's sale will play out, and what we know about upcoming Walmart November sales, too.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Microsoft Xbox#Stock
FanSided

Target Black Friday begins October 31: Discounts on Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo games

It used to be Black Friday was a single day sale that took place on the Friday after Thanksgiving. Over time, it started to encroach on actual Thanksgiving day before consumers finally pushed back and corporations decided to ease up on it. But now, perhaps due to the pandemic, businesses are thirstier than ever for your business. As a result, Black Friday is starting earlier than ever.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Even 8K TVs are discounted in the early Black Friday deals

Every year, Best Buy Black Friday deals offer some of the best discounts on TVs around, and this year is no different. Black Friday deals are an excellent opportunity to upgrade your home theater setup, and the retailer’s early Black Friday deals include three of the best offers for 8K TVs that are among the most cutting-edge displays you can get.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This 58-inch 4K TV is ON SALE for less than $400 at Walmart today

Shoppers often take advantage of the best Black Friday deals every year to stretch their budget for major purchases, such as for Black Friday TV deals. You don’t have to wait until the shopping holiday if you want to buy a new 4K TV with a discount though, as this year’s Walmart Black Friday deals have arrived early. For example, this 58-inch Hisense 4K Roku TV is available from the retailer for just $378, after a $48 discount to its original price of $426.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Walmart Officially Launches Black Friday! Get DNA Kits for $60, Chromebooks for $130, and Early Doorbuster TV Deals

Table of Contents Best of the Best… Home & Kitchen Deals… Top Tech Deals at Walmart… Beauty & Grooming Deals at Walmart… Deals on Toys and Games at Walmart… We’ve got good news! As of November 3, Walmart has officially launched its Black Friday 2021 sale. To encourage shoppers to avoid shipping delays, stores like Walmart are hosting huge early Black Friday deals, and there are tons of discounts and doorbuster deals already live on the Walmart website.  SPY has created an internal list of the best Black Friday deals at Walmart (and elsewhere), and you can find the biggest savings of the year below. Black Friday...
SHOPPING
The Independent

Nintendo Switch deals 2021: The best discounts on consoles and bundles in November 2021

Since the original console launched in 2017, the Nintendo Switch has been incredibly popular with gamers of all ages and, as such, Switch deals are extremely hard to come by.With the ability to bring everything from Pokémon and Animal Crossing to Mario and Zelda to life in your hands, the Switch is undoubtedly one of the brand’s most successful launches ever.But with consistently good sales for a number of years, followed by fluctuating stock levels due to an even greater surge in demand during the pandemic, it makes sense that the brand would be reluctant to offer any major reductions....
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

The best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals 2021

Don't Miss: Thursday’s deals: Hidden Phillips Hue deal, Dewalt cordless drills, BioBidet, Apple deals, more It’s time for Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. Fall is in full swing and winter is right around the corner (or at least wintry temperatures). That means that the holiday gift-giving season is right around the corner. So you better start planning what exactly you should buy for your friends, family, and yourself (we won’t tell). It makes all the sense in the world to begin checking out Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday coupons. Maybe you’re not the best when it comes to putting together...
SHOPPING
The Independent

AirPods Black Friday deals 2021: The best discounts to expect on Apple’s earbuds this year

AirPods might just be the hottest Apple accessory of all time. Selling in their tens of millions, they have quickly become a must-have for all iPhone owners, and arguably created the truly wireless earphone market we know today.There are currently three versions of AirPods, the regular model (which is available with or without a wireless charging), the pricier AirPods pro, which features active noise cancelling, and the flagship AirPods max over-ear headphones. Apple was rumoured to be updating the regular AirPods with a new third-generation model for 2021, but that hasn’t happened yet.Retail prices start at £159 for the regular...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Apple Black Friday deals 2021: Best early offers on iPhones, MacBooks, Beats and more

Contenders, ready! Deal hunters, ready! It’s November and the countdown to Black Friday, the world’s biggest shopping bonanza, has officially begun. Soon you’ll be able to secure reductions on all your favourite bits of tech, beauty, home appliances and more.Despite starting out as a one-day event, held the Friday after Thanksgiving in the US, Black Friday has blossomed into a weekend-long discounting party and, more recently, a one- or even two-week-long shopping spree. With Very and AO already releasing some early Black Friday deals, soon enough we’ll probably be calling it Black November. Tech juggernaut Apple is known for its blasé attitude to big-ticket sale events,...
ELECTRONICS
ComicBook

PS5 Restock at GameStop Happening In-Store This Week

A new in-store restock of the PlayStation 5 has been confirmed to be happening later this week at GameStop. Although this restock won't be transpiring at every GameStop location in the United States, those in select major cities will have a chance to walk right into the store and buy Sony's console right off of the shelf, assuming you're quick enough. Unfortunately, if you're someone who is looking to do this for yourself, you might have to fork over a bit more money than normal in order to snag the PS5 in the first place.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Target PS5 Restock Leaked Ahead of Release

The next Target PS5 restock has potentially leaked ahead of its release. According to a report, earlier this week from PS5 restock tracker Jake Randall, the next drop from Target is supposed to happen on either October 22 or October 27. This report was shared back on October 21, before October 22 happened. Obviously, Target didn't release new PS5 stock yesterday, which means the potential dates have been narrowed down to October 27 as the next drop.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Latest Amazon PS5 Restock Sells Out In Record Time – October 26

Just today, Amazon restocked its supply of PS5s. However, it didn’t last long, with shoppers snapping them up in record time. Recently, we reported that Amazon was poised and ready to restock their supply of PS5 consoles after new PS5 listings were discovered online. Since then, the internet has been...
VIDEO GAMES
T3.com

PS5 restock: EE stock is now live – here's how to get a console

Update: EE has now sold out its allotted PS5 stock. This was only available for Pay Monthly eligible customers, so don't fret if you missed out this time. You can always register interest for future drops. Alternatively, Argos is scheduled to have a drop very, very soon. This will be...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Target PS5 Restock Could Be Imminent – October 27

It looks like Target could be restocking PS5s at some point today – find out the date and time Target could be dropping consoles. It has been nearly impossible to purchase a PS5 in the console’s first year. However, there are still a few opportunities for customers to get their hands on one.
VIDEO GAMES

