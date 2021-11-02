PS5 restock at Walmart coming today, for the second day running

A new in-store restock of the PlayStation 5 has been confirmed to be happening later this week at GameStop. Although this restock won't be transpiring at every GameStop location in the United States, those in select major cities will have a chance to walk right into the store and buy Sony's console right off of the shelf, assuming you're quick enough. Unfortunately, if you're someone who is looking to do this for yourself, you might have to fork over a bit more money than normal in order to snag the PS5 in the first place.

