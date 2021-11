HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As we move closer to the end of your journey through The Decades, many exciting things are happening in Hutchinson. The city became home to one of the premier sporting complexes, which many would soon copy. It also saw the beginning of a major expansion of a humble museum that would make it one of the premier collections of space artifacts in the country. It was the end of the line for one of Hutchinson's first railroads. And it was the end of an era for the family-owned Dillons stores. It also included visits from many popular celebrities, including the “greatest of all time.” That and more this Sunday on The Decades: 1980s.

