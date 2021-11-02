Violetta is surprised by an Alfredo in the audience

WEST HOLLYWOOD — On Friday October 29, comedian and actor, Chris D’Elia made a surprise performance at the Hollywood Laugh Factory after several months of his disappearance from stand-up comedy. He was not listed as a comedian for the show although prior to June 2020, he was consistently listed as...
David Sedaris apparently doesn’t feel the need to introduce himself. If, on a drizzly Monday night, you’ve made the trek to San Francisco’s War Memorial Opera House and proffered your $100 ticket to hear him read from a book you’ve probably already read, he’s assuming you know who he is.
Happy To Be Here is a new band comprised of four Binghamton University sophomores. The evolution of the group started in their freshman year and has since drawn the four together. The band is comprised of Charlie Strecker, a sophomore majoring in psychology, Ryan Nostro, an undeclared sophomore, Sonnie Picallo,...
The Scottish actor was best known for his portrayal of James Bond, being the first to bring the role to the big screen and appearing in seven of the spy thrillers. Sir Sean died peacefully in his sleep in the Bahamas, having been “unwell for some time”, his son said.
The actor, best known for his role as Ryan O'Reily on HBO's drama 'Oz', confides that he hasn't 'taken a step since 2009 without being in pain' after he contracted a bacterial infection in June that year. AceShowbiz - Dean Winters has been quietly suffering through pain after undergoing several...
In a recent episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Quinn puts Donna on notice, leading fans to wonder whether she could actually be leaving the soap. Quinn goes full force at Donna after learning about her and Eric and it seems that things can only erupt from here. Viewers wait as Quinn has an ultimatum to make.
Celine Dion recently surprised fans when she revealed she had been suffering from "severe and persistent muscle spasms" that meant she wouldn't be able to go ahead with her new Las Vegas residency, and now her sister, Claudette Dion, has given an update on her health. Speaking to French magazine,...
Brazilian singer Marília Mendonça was died in a plane crash, her representatives confirmed in a statement on her Instagram page. She was 26. Four other people died in the crash, which remains under investigation. Mendonça was on her way to perform in Caratinga. The plane crashed in the state of...
Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson is opening up about her relationship with her mother. Alana and Mama June Shannon spoke with ET's Lauren Zima, about where they stand, June's journey to sobriety and what it was like being the Beach Ball on The Masked Singer. "I feel like right now,...
Miranda Lambert cosied up in a gorgeous cream poncho with bright Aztec design detailing to share special news with fans. The country superstar revealed that her clothing brand Idyllwind would give one fan the chance to fly home for the holidays, as part of a competition Miranda was running. WATCH:...
9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt has shared a shocking new look on her Instagram page. The actress had appeared to have chopped off her long locks and dyed her brunette hair a blue color. WATCH: 9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts new look. She debuted the look in an Instagram...
David Muir is rarely lost for words but even he struggled to find the right ones after reaching a triumphant milestone. The World News Tonight anchor left some fans in tears with an Instagram post highlighting the heartbreaking issue in Southern Madagascar where children are starving due to climate change.
Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
Hugh Jackman just proved he goes above and beyond when it comes to his career. The much-loved actor shared an astonishing photo of himself on Instagram and fans didn't even realize it was him. Hugh took a walk down memory lane to a time when he was training for his...
This past Saturday was the 19th anniversary of Jam Jamster Jay’s murder, which occurred outside a Jamaica, Queens recording studio. A new article uncovers the complicated history of the Run-DMC member, noting the connections of Jay to the Black Mafia Family. According to HipHopDX, journalist Frank Owen uncovered his BMF...
Rumors are flying that General Hospital (GH) is poised to announce the departure of one or more key cast members. According to entertainment insiders who’ve fanned the flames of speculation online, actors Ingo Rademacher (who plays Jasper Jacks) and Steve Burton (who plays Jason Morgan) are preparing to exit the soap.
Summer Walker’s sophomore album ‘Still Over It’ is apparently filled with sneak disses toward her baby daddy, London On Da Track, and the slick-talking has her fans in shambles! The 20 track album's most talking about song showcases Summer Walker painting London as a liar and cheater who allegedly didn't have his mother around until he was wealthy, called ‘4th Baby Mama.’
Welcome to Plathville star Moriah Plath isn’t letting her brother, Micah, get away easily. She revealed that she wanted revenge, so she posted an odd picture of him online. So, where did this all start?. Micah posted on his Instagram page about his move from Cairo, Georgia to Los Angeles,...
Message from the Norwegian trumpet virtuoso Tine Thing Helseth:. Some weeks ago I was diagnosed with cancer. This means that I have to take a time-out for a while. I feel extremely well taken care of by wonderful doctors and nurses 🥰. It’s going to be some tough months ahead...
