Violetta is surprised by an Alfredo in the audience

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 5 days ago

During her encore of Violetta’s Sempre Libera at the Verdi Festival in...

slippedisc.com

Canyon News

Comedian Chris D’Elia Surprises Audience At Hollywood Laugh Factory

WEST HOLLYWOOD — On Friday October 29, comedian and actor, Chris D’Elia made a surprise performance at the Hollywood Laugh Factory after several months of his disappearance from stand-up comedy. He was not listed as a comedian for the show although prior to June 2020, he was consistently listed as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Stanford Daily

David Sedaris knows his audience

David Sedaris apparently doesn’t feel the need to introduce himself. If, on a drizzly Monday night, you’ve made the trek to San Francisco’s War Memorial Opera House and proffered your $100 ticket to hear him read from a book you’ve probably already read, he’s assuming you know who he is.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

Happy To Be Here uplifts audiences

Happy To Be Here is a new band comprised of four Binghamton University sophomores. The evolution of the group started in their freshman year and has since drawn the four together. The band is comprised of Charlie Strecker, a sophomore majoring in psychology, Ryan Nostro, an undeclared sophomore, Sonnie Picallo,...
BINGHAMTON, NY
froggyweb.com

Trace’s Takes: Legendary Actor Sean Connery Dead At 90

The Scottish actor was best known for his portrayal of James Bond, being the first to bring the role to the big screen and appearing in seven of the spy thrillers. Sir Sean died peacefully in his sleep in the Bahamas, having been “unwell for some time”, his son said.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Lisette Oropesa
thefocus.news

Is Donna actually leaving The Bold And The Beautiful?

In a recent episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Quinn puts Donna on notice, leading fans to wonder whether she could actually be leaving the soap. Quinn goes full force at Donna after learning about her and Eric and it seems that things can only erupt from here. Viewers wait as Quinn has an ultimatum to make.
TV SERIES
#Parma#Encore#Verdi
Popculture

Popular and Grammy-Nominated Singer Dead at 26 After Plane Crash

Brazilian singer Marília Mendonça was died in a plane crash, her representatives confirmed in a statement on her Instagram page. She was 26. Four other people died in the crash, which remains under investigation. Mendonça was on her way to perform in Caratinga. The plane crashed in the state of...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert shares cosy at-home look as she reveals special news

Miranda Lambert cosied up in a gorgeous cream poncho with bright Aztec design detailing to share special news with fans. The country superstar revealed that her clothing brand Idyllwind would give one fan the chance to fly home for the holidays, as part of a competition Miranda was running. WATCH:...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts surprising new look

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt has shared a shocking new look on her Instagram page. The actress had appeared to have chopped off her long locks and dyed her brunette hair a blue color. WATCH: 9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts new look. She debuted the look in an Instagram...
BEAUTY & FASHION
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thesource.com

Jam Master Jay’s Ties to the Black Mafia Family Uncovered in New Article

This past Saturday was the 19th anniversary of Jam Jamster Jay’s murder, which occurred outside a Jamaica, Queens recording studio. A new article uncovers the complicated history of the Run-DMC member, noting the connections of Jay to the Black Mafia Family. According to HipHopDX, journalist Frank Owen uncovered his BMF...
CELEBRITIES
fame10.com

Report: GH Cast Members Set To Exit Soap Over New Health Mandate

Rumors are flying that General Hospital (GH) is poised to announce the departure of one or more key cast members. According to entertainment insiders who’ve fanned the flames of speculation online, actors Ingo Rademacher (who plays Jasper Jacks) and Steve Burton (who plays Jason Morgan) are preparing to exit the soap.
TV SERIES
Bossip

‘4th Baby Mama’ Resentment! Summer Walker Drags ‘Lying, Cheating, Deceiving’ London On Da Track On ‘Still Over It’ Album, Chaos Commences

Summer Walker’s sophomore album ‘Still Over It’ is apparently filled with sneak disses toward her baby daddy, London On Da Track, and the slick-talking has her fans in shambles! The 20 track album's most talking about song showcases Summer Walker painting London as a liar and cheater who allegedly didn't have his mother around until he was wealthy, called ‘4th Baby Mama.’
MUSIC
TVShowsAce

Moriah Plath Posts Bizarre ‘Payback’ Pic Of Micah

Welcome to Plathville star Moriah Plath isn’t letting her brother, Micah, get away easily. She revealed that she wanted revenge, so she posted an odd picture of him online. So, where did this all start?. Micah posted on his Instagram page about his move from Cairo, Georgia to Los Angeles,...
CELEBRITIES
Slipped Disc

Time out: Concert star, 34, is diagnosed with cancer

Message from the Norwegian trumpet virtuoso Tine Thing Helseth:. Some weeks ago I was diagnosed with cancer. This means that I have to take a time-out for a while. I feel extremely well taken care of by wonderful doctors and nurses 🥰. It’s going to be some tough months ahead...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

