Sacramento, CA

Sacramento QB Anthony Garcia focusing on a handful

By Brandon Huffman
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSacramento (Calif.) Capital Christian quarterback Anthony Garcia holds a handful of offers as his senior season winds down. Garcia said offers from Eastern Washington, Air Force and Sacramento State were the ones standing out. Last month, Garcia took an official visit to Eastern Washington. "The official was good, the...

Comments / 0

 

