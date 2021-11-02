Sacramento QB Anthony Garcia focusing on a handful
By Brandon Huffman
Sacramento (Calif.) Capital Christian quarterback Anthony Garcia holds a handful of offers as his senior season winds down. Garcia said offers from Eastern Washington, Air Force and Sacramento State were the ones standing out. Last month, Garcia took an official visit to Eastern Washington. "The official was good, the...
Arizona State snapped a two-game losing streak on Saturday night with a 15-point victory over USC. After the game, Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards was asked if the media’s criticism of the program was something that his team discusses. “I know this — this team is united. It’s a...
Class of 2024 linebacker Jordan Lockhart flew across half a continent over the weekend to take an unofficial visit to Ole Miss. It was the second trip to Oxford for Lockhart in less than six months, as he camped with the Rebels over the summer, earning his first SEC offer. The 6-3, 200-pounder out of powerhouse St. John Bosco in Bellflower, Calif., also holds early offers from Maryland, Oregon State, SMU, Boston College and UNLV.
It’s an insane practice trying to project the silly season, but a slew of coaching changes are on the way across the sport. After a relatively quiet 2020 because of a shortened season, we have entered an undiscovered country this fall. In other words, expect market correction this fall. Eight...
Boise State players celebrating their win over Fresno State and keeping the Milk Can in Boise for another season. Thanks for Barkboard Publisher Jackson Moore for capturing the video of the Bronco players celebrating their win over Fresno State and keeping the Milk Can in Boise for another season.
When USC quarterback Kedon Slovis got off to a slow start in Saturday’s game against Arizona State, the Trojans were quick to turn to freshman Jaxson Dart. Dart entered the game late in the first quarter after Slovis failed to engineer a score on two drives, one of which ended in an interception.
Washington head coach Jimmy Lake has fired offensive coordinator John Donovan, the school announced Sunday evening. He was with the program for just less than three seasons. “University of Washington head football coach Jimmy Lake announced Sunday that offensive coordinator John Donovan has been relieved of his position, effective immediately,” the release read. “Wide receivers coach Junior Adams will assume play-calling duties for the remainder of the season, and offensive quality control analyst, Payton McCollum, will be promoted to quarterbacks coach. A former offensive coordinator at Penn State and Vanderbilt, Donovan originally joined the UW staff in January of 2019, having worked the previous four seasons on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ coaching staff.”
The Oregon Ducks (8-1, 5-1) moved up to No. 5 in the Associated Press's tenth poll of the 2021 season. Oregon secured a victory over Washington (4-5, 3-3) on Saturday 26-16. Oregon recorded over 300 yards on the ground and limited the Husky offense to under 200 yards on the night.
There is an old adage in college football that states, “If you have two quarterbacks, you actually have none,” meaning that if you play two quarterbacks, you don’t have anyone leading the team. Quarterback position is the most important position in American sports, which is why it gets so much...
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State took care of Kansas on Saturday, 35-10, in Lawrence. Now the Wildcats, 6-3 overall and 3-3 in Big 12 play, will finish the season with games against very similar opponents in West Virginia, Baylor and Texas. As Fitz explains, these games will test coach Chris Klieman's team but the Wildcats are improving. Saturday's entertaining slate of games saw all three of those future opponents lose as the Cats rose to an unexpected spot in the Big 12 standing after getting off to an 0-3 start in league games.
Oklahoma State continues to climb in the latest college football polls following another dominant performance against West Virginia on Saturday. The Cowboys bumped up one spot to No. 10 in both the Associated Press Top 25 and USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll on Sunday afternoon. The Pokes have held consecutive...
Earlier this fall, Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson 2023 5-star cornerback Cormani McClain whittled his recruitment down to a top five list of schools. On Sunday, he made a small change to that list of top contenders, moving Florida State out of the top group for BYU. Along with BYU, teams such as Alabama, Florida, Ohio State, and Miami still remained in contention for his top group of schools.
Florida State added a sixth member to their 2022 class on Sunday when 7-foot-2 center Alaaeddine Boutayeb made his commitment public. Boutayeb officially visited FSU the weekend of October 21st. He was expected to join the class following that visit. He is now the third official visitor from that weekend to pledge to the Seminoles.
Texas A&M had one of the more impressive wins in college football over the weekend. The Aggies saw then-No. 12 Auburn come to town and saw its defense dominate in a 20-3 win. In addition to only giving up three points to a team that came in red-hot, the A&M defense scored a touchdown, forced two turnovers and had four sacks.
Oklahoma has a pretty solid track record with Allen High School graduates, from Bobby Evans to Kyler Murray. They’ve also got a 2023 recruiting class that’s easily the best in the nation, headlined by five-star commits Malachi Nelson, Makai Lemon and DeAndre Moore. Could the Sooners bring home another top-flight...
Two more undefeated, College Football Playoff hopefuls bite the dust. And Cincinnati almost made it three with a goal-line scare against Tulsa. But the road to Week 11 saw both Michigan State and Wake Forest fall. Alabama also got a scare, but held on at home against LSU. Because of that, the coaches had a lot to consider when it comes to the Coaches Poll for Week 11 with a new Top 25.
AP Top 25 voters got their first taste of the College Football Playoff rankings last week. How much will it influence their votes on the road to Week 11 of the season? The first playoff rankings brought plenty of debates from Cincinnati to Oklahoma to the snub of undefeated UTSA. And now, AP voters share their own take with the Week 11 poll.
An underwhelming performance against LSU notwithstanding, Alabama picked up ground in the Associated Press poll this week. The Crimson Tide continues to trail Cincinnati, which has had a run of pedestrian wins in recent weeks. Georgia continues as the unanimous number one in the voting by the sports journalists and broadcast personalities in the AP ranking.
Ole Miss is taking a close look at Co-Lin Preseason All-American placekicker and punter Bryce Lofton for a preferred walk-on spot as a punter and kickoff specialist. He has already taken two unofficial visits to Oxford and plans to be back in town again next weekend for the Texas A&M game.
There was only one matchup featuring Top 25 teams facing off in college football over the weekend. So, this Sunday's updated rankings were not expected to look all that different than a week ago. However, a bunch of upsets changed that. The new USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll. Texas A&M...
