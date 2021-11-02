Sacramento QB Anthony Garcia focusing on a handful

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State took care of Kansas on Saturday, 35-10, in Lawrence. Now the Wildcats, 6-3 overall and 3-3 in Big 12 play, will finish the season with games against very similar opponents in West Virginia, Baylor and Texas. As Fitz explains, these games will test coach Chris Klieman's team but the Wildcats are improving. Saturday's entertaining slate of games saw all three of those future opponents lose as the Cats rose to an unexpected spot in the Big 12 standing after getting off to an 0-3 start in league games.

KANSAS STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO