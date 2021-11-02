BASKETBALL: Science & Arts men defeat MNU at home

The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma men's basketball team held on for a win.

The Drovers — ranked 15th in the NAIA's poll — rallied from a double-digit deficit in the first half of its home opener against MidAmerica Nazarene University on Monday. The Drovers ended up with a 91-87 victory in Chickasha.

The Pioneers went on a 12-0 run in the first half to take a 33-21 lead over the Drovers, but that double-digit lead did not last long. In a back-and-forth game, Science & Arts responded with a 13-0 run to grab a 34-33 lead over its opponent.

Stephon Hall made an impact in multiple facets of the game.

With the Drovers trailing by five points in the first half, Hall somehow managed to find Gerard Makuntae with a behind-the-back pass while colliding with an MNU player. Makuntae buried a triple to get the Drovers within two points.

Rudy Pittman completed the 13-0 scoring run with a 3-pointer of his own.

The Drovers went to the second half with a deficit, but they only trailed by one point. MNU held a 51-50 advantage at halftime.

Science & Arts put together another double-digit scoring run in the second half after MNU went up 61-56. Jaden Causwell sparked the run.

Causwell scored the first seven points in an 11-0 run that gave the Drovers a lead of six points in the game. Science & Arts captured its biggest lead of the game in the second half after a basket from Hall made the score 71-63.

But MNU did not go away and made things tough on the Drovers. Science & Arts managed to hold on and moved to 2-0 on the season with the victory.

Four Drovers scored at least 10 points in the win, led by Hall's 25 points. Cameron Hines (14), Trenton Sandifer (14) and Pittman (10) all joined Hall in double figures.

Science & Arts' bench proved to be a key role in the team's victory. The team got 34 points from the bench and outscored MNU's bench 34-11.