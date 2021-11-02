CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss, Kermit Davis agree to extension

By MICHAEL KATZ Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3daLij_0ckRLspP00
Ole Miss and men's basketball coach Kermit Davis agreed to a contract extension which was announced Tuesday. AP | File

OXFORD – Ole Miss and head men’s basketball coach Kermit Davis have agreed to a four-year extension running through the end of the 2024-25 season, athletics director Keith Carter announced Tuesday morning.

Davis is in his fourth season leading the Rebels and has a 51-42 record. He was the SEC Coach of the Year in 2018-19 and has led the team to one NCAA Tournament appearance. A bubble team, the 2020-21 Rebels just missed the tournament and played in the NIT instead.

"Starting with his first season when he was SEC Coach of the Year, Coach Davis has increased the expectations of Ole Miss Basketball," Carter said in a news release. "He strives for excellence in all areas throughout his program, and his players and coaching staff are great representatives of Ole Miss on and off the court. Recruiting has never been better as he has signed some of the top prospects in school history. We're excited to see the team continue to rise under his guidance, competing for SEC championships and making runs in the NCAA Tournament.”

Financial terms were not released. Davis' existing contract called for him to make $2.95 million for the 2020-2021 season.

Davis holds a 454-280 record as a Division I head coach over 23 seasons at Idaho, Texas A&M, Middle Tennessee State and Ole Miss. The Rebels were picked to finish ninth in the preseason SEC media poll.

"Every morning I get up, I am so honored to be the basketball coach at Ole Miss," Davis said. "Betty and I love everything connected to this great university and community. I'm very proud of what we are building here on and off the court, and I am extremely excited about this year's team."

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Surgeon general: Administration 'prepared to defend' vaccine mandate

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said President Biden 's administration is ready to fight for the implementation of a vaccine requirement for large businesses following a court ruling that went against the federal mandate. "The president and the administration wouldn't have put these requirements in place if they didn't think they...
U.S. POLITICS
CNN

Biden seeks rebound as he basks in huge political victory

(CNN) — President Joe Biden's soon-to-be-signed $1 trillion infrastructure legislation is a direly needed political win and a vindication of his entire creed of politics. But on its own, it is unlikely to rescue a wobbling presidency as midterm elections loom. If ever a President needed a break, it was...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oxford, MS
Basketball
Local
Mississippi Sports
State
Idaho State
Local
Mississippi Basketball
Oxford, MS
College Sports
State
Texas State
Oxford, MS
Sports
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
CBS News

Iraqi prime minister survives assassination attempt with armed drones

Erbil, Iraq — Iraq's prime minister was unharmed in an attack by an explosive-laden drone on his residence in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, officials said Sunday. Iraqi state media described the attack as an assassination attempt on the prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi. In a televised video message, al-Kadhimi said...
MIDDLE EAST
NBC News

For Travis Scott, chaos is part of his show's popular formula

LOS ANGELES — Travis Scott’s high-energy performances are known for being chaotic and fun-filled shows with concertgoers encouraged to take part in a raucous nature involving mosh pits, crowd surfing and stage diving. Welcome to Scott's Astroworld Festival — where concertgoers can become their rebellious selves. Tragically, the Grammy-nominated rapper's...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kermit Davis
CBS News

Bomb threats called into multiple Ivy League universities

Brown, Cornell and Columbia University evacuated parts of their campuses on Sunday after receiving bomb threats, just days after another bomb threat was reported at Yale University. It is not clear if the threats are connected, and no suspect has been publicly connected to any of the calls, which were all later deemed to be false threats.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
8K+
Followers
323
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy