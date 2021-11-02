Ole Miss, Kermit Davis agree to extension

Ole Miss and men's basketball coach Kermit Davis agreed to a contract extension which was announced Tuesday. AP | File

OXFORD – Ole Miss and head men’s basketball coach Kermit Davis have agreed to a four-year extension running through the end of the 2024-25 season, athletics director Keith Carter announced Tuesday morning.

Davis is in his fourth season leading the Rebels and has a 51-42 record. He was the SEC Coach of the Year in 2018-19 and has led the team to one NCAA Tournament appearance. A bubble team, the 2020-21 Rebels just missed the tournament and played in the NIT instead.

"Starting with his first season when he was SEC Coach of the Year, Coach Davis has increased the expectations of Ole Miss Basketball," Carter said in a news release. "He strives for excellence in all areas throughout his program, and his players and coaching staff are great representatives of Ole Miss on and off the court. Recruiting has never been better as he has signed some of the top prospects in school history. We're excited to see the team continue to rise under his guidance, competing for SEC championships and making runs in the NCAA Tournament.”

Financial terms were not released. Davis' existing contract called for him to make $2.95 million for the 2020-2021 season.

Davis holds a 454-280 record as a Division I head coach over 23 seasons at Idaho, Texas A&M, Middle Tennessee State and Ole Miss. The Rebels were picked to finish ninth in the preseason SEC media poll.

"Every morning I get up, I am so honored to be the basketball coach at Ole Miss," Davis said. "Betty and I love everything connected to this great university and community. I'm very proud of what we are building here on and off the court, and I am extremely excited about this year's team."