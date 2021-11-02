Starkville police investigating shooting incident

STARKVILLE • Police are actively investigating a possible shooting that happened early Monday morning.

The Starkville Police Department received multiple calls around 1:15 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 1, on the western side of the city.

Starkville police spokesman Sgt. Brandon Lovelady said a number of shots were fired near the intersection of Highway 12 and Industrial Park Road.

"No injuries were reported and the road was temporarily closed for processing," Lovelady said. "We are actively investigating the incident."

Anyone with information about the car or the crime is asked to call the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151.