Sheriff fires deputy who drove drunk, cites 'repeated behavior patterns of policy violations'

Nov 2, 2021

A sheriff's deputy who crashed at a car wash while driving drunk in South Fargo has been fired.

Now-former Deputy Jacob Danielson's employment with the Cass County Sheriff's Office was terminated Nov. 1 following an investigation into the Aug. 2 drunken crash at Custom Express Car Wash. Danielson was driving his personal vehicle and there were two children in the car at the time of the crash, the sheriff's office said.

Danielson was a licensed correctional deputy at the Cass County Jail, where he had been employed since May 2020.

Many of the recommended punishments for violating numerous sheriff's office policies included firing and loss of pay. A hearing with Danielson and his attorney was held Oct. 14, during which Danielson presented what they believed were "suitable and alternative recommendations of discipline," the sheriff's office announced Tuesday.

Danielson hoped to remain a licensed peace officer while being suspended without pay for 20 days. Sheriff' Jesse Jahner, however, decided to fire Danielson for a number of reasons, including:

His decision to drive while impaired "endangered not only other drivers on the roadway but his children."

His absence during the investigation forced an already stressed and short-staffed department to cover his shifts.

It put the Fargo Police Department "in a difficult situation."

He "jeopardized" trust and accountability.

Sheriff Jahner also revealed that Danielson was hired "in light of some disciplinary issues he had with the West Fargo Police Department," for which he previously worked. Details about the alleged past disciplinary issues were not provided.

"Finally, I am most concerned with Deputy Danielson's repeated behavior patterns of policy violations both with the West Fargo Police Department and our agency," Jahner wrote.