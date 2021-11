The very concept behind Inside directors Alexandre Bustillo and Julien Maury’s latest is simultaneously ingenious and daunting. A haunted house that can only be accessed by diving to the bottom of a murky, deep lake exhilarates for its innovative new spin on the subgenre. Yet, the technique and precise, painstaking execution required to bring this ambitious aquatic nightmare to life seem like, well, a nightmare. While the nature of bringing this vision to the screen does limit it narratively, The Deep House more than unsettles through an eerie, otherworldly atmosphere and an exhilarating new twist to the haunted house.

