There is so much history in this building and so very little has been preserved. It's a look inside the sad abandoned St. Louis mansion of Mark Twain's Uncle James Clemens. I've done my own research that I'll include, but the guy narrating the video tour of what used to be the home of Mark Twain's uncle states the home was built between 1859 and 1860. James Clemens had a big family which is why you see such a large estate that also includes a second building that's a chapel.

