What’s new in Microsoft 365—How we’re empowering everyone for a new world of hybrid work

This new Azure Marketplace solution lets you focus on developing and deploying applications instead of initial provisioning and configuration of Java and Azure resources. The offer includes a solution template that automatically provisions resources including an AKS cluster, the WebLogic Kubernetes Operator, WLS Docker images, and Azure Container Registry (ACR). You can use an existing AKS cluster or ACR instance. The solution also supports configuring load balancing with Azure App Gateway or Azure Load Balancer, DNS configuration, SSL/TLS configuration, database connectivity, publishing metrics to Azure Monitor, and mounting Azure Files as Kubernetes Persistence Volumes. The solution will work with any WLS version that supports the Operator such as 12.2.1.3 and 12.2.1.4, and allows a high degree of configuration and customization.
