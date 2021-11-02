CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s new in Microsoft 365—How we’re empowering everyone for a new world of hybrid work

By Jared Spataro, Corporate Vice President for Microsoft 365
Lumia UK
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there’s one thing we know, it’s that hybrid work is here to stay. But the big question is: what will the next decade of work look like and how will you prepare?. The established patterns of work we relied on for years are undergoing monumental changes. Asynchronous communication is the...

www.microsoft.com

Comments / 0

Lumia UK

Transform your business with Microsoft's unrivaled end-to-end data platform

Businesses today are experiencing the most significant change in our economy in a generation and the ability to realize the full potential of the cloud through digital transformation has never been greater. There are three core capabilities businesses need that together drive successful transformation: limitless database scale and performance, unmatched analytics and insights, and unified data governance.
TECHNOLOGY
Lumia UK

Innovate with cloud-native apps and open source on Azure

Welcome to Microsoft Ignite. Today, I'm sharing how Microsoft is empowering you to innovate with cloud-native and open source on Azure. The growth of Kubernetes and cloud-native applications in Azure and the broader technology has been nothing short of humbling and awe-inspiring. Open innovation is at the heart of nearly every innovation in cloud computing. The cloud-native ecosystem empowers people to build applications that make it easy to take advantage of this innovation. It’s no surprise that according to IDC, more than 90 percent of new apps will be cloud-native by 2025.1.
SOFTWARE
Lumia UK

Key foundations for protecting your data with Azure confidential computing

The exponential growth of datasets has resulted in growing scrutiny of how data is exposed—both from a consumer data privacy and compliance perspective. In this context, confidential computing becomes an important tool to help organizations meet their privacy and security needs surrounding business and consumer data. Confidential computing technology encrypts...
SOFTWARE
Neowin

Microsoft is working on a new Surface laptop running "Windows 11 SE"

What started off with the Microsoft Surface back in 2012 has expanded to cover multiple form factors and devices over the years including Surface Pro, Surface Go, Surface Laptop, Surface Laptop Studio, Surface Hub, Surface Duo, and more. Now, it appears that Microsoft is working on yet another Surface device, this one geared towards the educational sector.
COMPUTERS
Lumia UK

New insights on cybersecurity in the age of hybrid work

As we approach the last week of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, I think about what is top of mind for myself and my peers in security. The past year has continued the 2020s major shift in the way organizations operate. Recent data shows that 81 percent of enterprise organizations have begun the move toward a hybrid workplace, with 31 percent of those surveyed already fully adopted. As the public and private sectors continue to enable hybrid work, the attack surface for cyber threats has expanded, and threat actors have been quick to exploit any vulnerabilities. In response, organizations have enforced various security controls to revamp their security postures. For example, the number of Microsoft Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) Conditional Access policies deployed has more than doubled over the last year.
TECHNOLOGY
securityboulevard.com

Securing a New World: Navigating Security in the Hybrid Work Era

After a year and a half of working from home, companies have started calling their employees back into their offices. However, as the COVID-19 Delta variant continues to spread, many companies are expecting to see a hybrid workforce model emerge as the new normal. Uber, Citigroup and Qualtrics, for example, have each issued employee schedules calling for three days a week in the office, although many workers would prefer more time away.
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

Microsoft will now snitch on you at work like never before

I feel sure there are many American workers who have put the whistle in their mouths, like former Facebook employee Frances Haugen, but been too afraid to blow it. I feel equally sure that, after I tell you what's coming, you'll be more reluctant even to put the whistle in your mouth.
BUSINESS
Lumia UK

Azure Cosmos DB: Partial document update now in general availability

Prior to the partial document update feature, all data updates in Azure Cosmos DB were done as complete document replacements. Now with partial document updates, you can specify what data has been changed in the update request and then Azure Cosmos DB updates the data that has been changed service-side. Use this feature to reduce network payload sizes by not having to send the full document, as well as avoid an extra read operation if an update fails concurrency checks. This feature works with any connectivity mode and on existing Azure Cosmos DB accounts and containers with support today in the Azure Cosmos DB .NET and Java SDKs.
SOFTWARE
Lumia UK

Public preview: Explore your Amazon RDS data in Azure Purview

Azure Purview, the unified data governance solution, expands its multi-cloud coverage with support for Amazon Relational Database Service (RDS) in public preview. You can now explore your RDS structured data and discover columns storing sensitive data in one centralized place in Azure Purview alongside your organizational data stored in other services. Scanning and classifying RDS data is offered as a fully managed service, is easy to configure and is based on consistent classifications across all workloads. The supported RDS database engines are Microsoft SQL and PostgreSQL.
SOFTWARE
Lumia UK

Public preview: Industry-aware analytics with database templates in Azure Synapse

Azure Synapse Analytics now comes with a set of industry-specific database templates integrated into the studio experience, at no additional cost. With the availability of database templates in Azure Synapse, you can shape and describe data in a standardized way, for your specific industry. Database templates also make integration of different data sources easier. New and existing projects can leverage out-of-the-box database templates that address a wide variety of industry-specific business areas with detail. Database templates for Retail, Consumer Packaged Goods, and FSI (Banking, Fund Management, Property and Casualty Insurance) are released in public preview, with more industries to be announced in the coming months.
SOFTWARE
Lumia UK

Provisioned throughput spending limit for Azure Cosmos DB in general availability

You are now able to better control costs on the Azure Cosmos DB platform with a new spending limit option for your provisioned throughput. By configuring a limit on the total throughput provisioned across your account, you can now set a target budget that will not be exceeded. When used with the Azure Cosmos DB free tier offer, using the provisioned throughput spending limit feature guarantees that no throughput charges will be incurred.
COMPUTERS
Lumia UK

General availability: Run Oracle WebLogic Server on Azure Kubernetes Service

This new Azure Marketplace solution lets you focus on developing and deploying applications instead of initial provisioning and configuration of Java and Azure resources. The offer includes a solution template that automatically provisions resources including an AKS cluster, the WebLogic Kubernetes Operator, WLS Docker images, and Azure Container Registry (ACR). You can use an existing AKS cluster or ACR instance. The solution also supports configuring load balancing with Azure App Gateway or Azure Load Balancer, DNS configuration, SSL/TLS configuration, database connectivity, publishing metrics to Azure Monitor, and mounting Azure Files as Kubernetes Persistence Volumes. The solution will work with any WLS version that supports the Operator such as 12.2.1.3 and 12.2.1.4, and allows a high degree of configuration and customization.
SOFTWARE
Lumia UK

What is Visual Description? As events evolve, greater accessibility for the disability community emerges

Our commitment to accessibility runs deep at Microsoft. Over the years, we’ve systematically worked to embed accessibility and disability inclusive thinking into everything we do in response to feedback and requests from our customers, employees, and the community. At Microsoft we believe that disability is a strength. By including and empowering people with disabilities, we make better products that help tackle the “disability divide,” the social inequity that exists for people with disabilities around the world. This focus includes our events. There have been some questions from Microsoft Ignite around hosts providing visual descriptions, so we wanted to provide more information about what they are and why they were included.
TECHNOLOGY
Lumia UK

Microsoft Advertising data reveals new consumer attitudes

Microsoft Advertising first-party data reveals four new consumer attitudes. Work and life blending, combined with political and social upheavals over the last few years, have brought about new consumer attitudes that will impact your marketing programs. These shifts in behavior and privacy expectations are creating permanent changes in how people engage with brands.
CELL PHONES
Lumia UK

General availability: Run IBM WebSphere Liberty and Open Liberty on ARO and AKS

These new Marketplace solutions let customers focus on developing and deploying containerized applications instead of initial provisioning and configuration of Java and Azure resources. The included solution templates automatically provision resources including virtual networks, an ARO or AKS cluster, an OpenShift Container Registry (OCR) or an Azure Container Registry (ACR), and the Liberty Operator. The solutions can deploy a container image including Open Liberty or WebSphere Liberty and your application, and allow for a high degree of configuration and customization.
SOFTWARE
Lumia UK

Public preview: Near real-time analytics for telemetry, time series, and log data on Azure Synapse

Azure Synapse data explorer provides you with a dedicated query engine optimized and built for log and time series data workloads. With this new capability now part of Azure Synapse's unified analytics platform, you can easily access your machine and user data to surface insights that can directly improve business decisions. To complement the existing SQL and Apache Spark analytical runtimes, Azure Synapse data explorer is optimized for efficient log analytics, using powerful indexing technology to automatically index structured, semi-structured, and free-text data commonly found in telemetry data.
SOFTWARE
Lumia UK

Azure Cosmos DB Logic Apps Standard Connector in public preview

The all-new Azure Cosmos DB Logic Apps Standard Connector is a built-in connector for Logic Apps Standard, meaning the connector is hosted in the same process as the Logic Apps runtime. This feature allows you to take advantage of higher throughput, lower latency, and local connectivity, translating to a better experience. The connector includes a trigger for the change feed, as well as actions to query, delete and create or update documents. With two options for creating and updating documents, one at a time or in bulk, you have more control over your workload and improved performance for high throughput scenarios.
COMPUTERS
Lumia UK

Public preview: OpenID Connect integration between Azure AD and GitHub Actions

At Ignite, we are announcing the public preview of capabilities that enable developers to secure their deployments to Azure through OpenID Connect’s integration between Azure AD and GitHub Actions. The new capabilities alleviate the need for managing long-lived cloud credentials in the GitHub Actions secret store—meaning that your teams will not have to manage credentials in both Azure and GitHub. These capabilities also minimize the chances of service downtime due to expired credentials.
SOFTWARE
Lumia UK

How Microsoft Defender for IoT can secure your IoT devices

Cybersecurity threats are always evolving, and today we’re seeing a new wave of advanced attacks specifically targeting IoT devices used in enterprise environments as well as operational technology (OT) devices used in industrial systems and critical infrastructure (like ICS/SCADA). It’s not surprising since 60 percent of security practitioners believe IoT and OT security is one of the least secured aspects of their organization and less than 50 percent of organizations have deployed solutions designed specifically to secure their IoT and OT devices. Customers recognize that these types of devices are often unpatched, misconfigured, and unmonitored, making them the ideal targets for attackers.
CELL PHONES

