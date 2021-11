CorePoint's third quarter was good compared to 2020, but that's not the best comparison point and investors know it. Shares of hotel focused real estate investment trust (REIT) CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) fell out of the gate today, losing roughly 12% of their value in the first hour of trading. The company's before-the-market earnings release was the likely cause of investors' dour mood. But you have to look past the year-over-year figures to understand what's going on.

