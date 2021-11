According to the latest research, the hybrid work model is here to stay. Our working habits are one of many domains that went through a disruptive process during the pandemic. Social distancing forced organizations worldwide to ask their employees to work from home (WFH) or even “anywhere” (WFA) away from the office. The borders between work and private time became blurred in the last year and a half, and it seems that there is no way to “turn back the clock” to the world as we knew it before.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 12 DAYS AGO