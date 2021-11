Being a student (or anyone really) on the first snow of the year is hard. Oftentimes, when fall is just about to peak and the pumpkin and cinnamon is starting to flow freely in my pies and cookies, four inches of snow hits overnight. That often leaves me feeling like fall was cut short, ripped away from me before I was ready and before I had the chance to really appreciate it all.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 7 DAYS AGO