Foreign Policy

CIA Chief Meets Head Of Russia's Security Council In Moscow

Birmingham Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns has traveled to Moscow for talks with Russian officials amid persistent tensions between the two countries. Burns and Nikolai Patrushev, the head of Russia's Security Council, "discussed Russian-U.S. relations,' the council's press service...

