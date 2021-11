Locally in the beautiful Berkshires, visitors can stroll the grounds at The Berkshire Botanical Garden in Stockbridge, Massachusetts as they can experience nature one-on-one surrounded by plants and various types of flora, a perfect way to commune with your thoughts. How about heading south of the border as the Litchfield hills in north western Connecticut have a hidden treasure where you can participate in a hike and experience a personal encounter with various types of wildlife which serves as a natural education center for all participants.

STOCKBRIDGE, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO