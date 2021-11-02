CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew Bennett talks road safety, dangers of DUI driving

By KTNV Staff
 5 days ago
Andrew Bennet, with the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety, spoke to 13 Action News on Tuesday about the dangers of DUI driving.

Bennett explained the importance of not driving while impaired as we have plenty of ride options available in town, but the valley continues to see an uptick in recent crashes.

More money awarded to Nevada court’s felony DUI program

A specialty court that aims to stop Nevadans from driving under the influence now has $47,846 more in its budget to help. Nevada’s Eighth Judicial District Court runs the Felony DUI program with the goal of preventing impaired driving resulting in crashes, fatalities and serious injuries. The program “has a long history of demonstrating successful DUI deterrence through effective interventions such as breath-interlock devices, vehicular restrictions and long-term treatment,” according to a press release.
