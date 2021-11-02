CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why an electric car battery is so expensive, for now

By David Stringer and Kyunghee Park
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt Tesla Inc.'s ballyhooed Battery Day event in 2020, CEO Elon Musk set himself an ambitious target: to produce a $25,000 electric vehicle in three years. Hitting that sticker price -- about $15,000 cheaper than the company's least expensive model today -- is seen as critical to delivering a truly mass-market...

Electrifying transport: Why New Zealand can't rely on battery-powered cars alone

The transport sector accounts for 47% of New Zealand's carbon dioxide emissions. It will be a focus for decarbonisation to meet the country's new climate pledge to cut emissions by half by 2030. Most (90%) transport emissions come from road transport, which is also the fastest-growing sector. Battery-driven electric vehicles...
Stellantis’ Battery Electric Vehicles Will Be Powered By Samsung

Battery electric vehicles are the next evolution in transportation, without a doubt. Love it or hate it, electric cars are the future. That being said, automakers need to quickly make the necessary moves to meet the growing demand for EVs. Stellantis is doing its part to make sure it’s ready for the upcoming shift.
Tesla Supplier Claims Victory In Electric Car Battery Race

Panasonic, the maker of Tesla car batteries, signaled that it has made substantial progress on a high-powered, larger lithium-ion battery for electric vehicles. Electric vehicles could feature the so-called 4680 cylindrical battery — which Tesla CEO Elon Musk has characterized as key to driving down car prices — as soon as 2022, The Wall Street Journal reported. The 4680 Panasonic battery, named for its 46-millimeter diameter and 80-millimeter length, could increase electric vehicle capacity and shorten the time it takes to charge.
Solid-State Batteries Rev Up Electric Cars, Boost Grid Storage

Solid-state batteries promise to prove safer and longer lasting than conventional batteries. Now companies suggest they may commercialize solid-state batteries in the next five years for use in electric "hypercars" and power grids. Conventional batteries supply electricity via chemical reactions between two electrodes, the anode and cathode, which typically interact...
Toyota bZ4X is an electric car with a water-cooled battery and solar panel roof

The Toyota bZ4X is the first electric car from the Japanese brand as it finally jumps on the EV band wagon. It's not a surprise though, as Toyota unveiled the bZ4X Concept earlier this year, and that concept has now found its way to a full production vehicle - and it doesn't look like too much has changed in the transition from conception to reality.
CATL Surges to New High as Tesla Places Order for 45GWh of Electric Car Batteries

(Yicai Global) Oct. 29 -- Shares in Contemporary Amperex Technology hit a new high today after the Chinese electric car battery giant said that US new energy vehicle startup Tesla has agreed to buy 45 gigawatt hours of batteries for use in its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, online tech media 36Kr reported today, citing people familiar with this matter.
Why Utah and the West are the best places to own an electric car

Automakers have been moving into the electric vehicle market as nations worldwide aim to cut their emissions and combat climate change. In the United States, President Joe Biden has called on manufacturers to stop making gasoline-powers cars and trucks by 2030. But America’s development of the financial and physical infrastructure...
Now is the time to invest in established car, truck companies as electric vehicle plans proceed

Electric vehicles are becoming more popular among consumers, offering savings on fuel and maintenance costs while leaving a smaller environmental footprint. New electric vehicle, or EV manufacturers are emerging across the nation, each hoping to establish a place in the growing field. Among these companies are the traditional automakers Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, with each having strong plans for electrification that could translate into big returns for investors.
DOE announces $209M for electric vehicles battery research

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced $209 million in funding for 26 new laboratory projects focusing on electric vehicles, advanced batteries and connected vehicles. Advanced, lithium-based batteries play an integral role in 21st century technologies such as electric vehicles, stationary grid storage and defense applications that will be critical to securing America’s clean energy future. Additionally, DOE’s Argonne National Laboratory announced the Li-Bridge, a new public-private partnership to bridge gaps in the domestic lithium battery supply chain. Both announcements support the Biden-Harris administration goals to make America a global leader in electric vehicle and battery innovation, advance the development of these technologies to save families money, lower carbon pollution and create high-quality jobs.
A path forward on electric cars

Megan McArdle did a good job explaining the pros and cons concerning the electric vehicle industry as it relates to the common person [“I’m no longer an EV skeptic, but I still didn’t buy one,” op-ed, Oct. 27]. The initial cost will come down as demand increases, but the problem of charging the batteries will remain a roadblock. Besides finding a place to charge the battery, plugging it in results in creating carbon from wherever the electricity is generated. Something is burning somewhere. Taking long road trips will also be a problem.
Why this former Tesla engineer now works on battery recycling

Six years ago, Ryan Melsert was part of a small team of engineers sitting in a construction trailer in the middle of the desert in Nevada plotting the details of Tesla’s new battery production facility, the Gigafactory. “We were told to essentially design and build the largest factory in the world, to make the lowest-cost batteries in the world, and to do so without consuming any energy,” he says. “It was a really ambitious goal. And we were literally just staring at a patch of dirt.”
Why the electric car era is a threat to Uber and Lyft

The taxi business is going electric, which could spell trouble for ride-hailing giants like Uber and Lyft, who can't force their drivers to buy EVs. Why it matters: The two companies don't own and operate EV fleets or a charging infrastructure, and they rely on contract drivers who operate vehicles of their own choice.
