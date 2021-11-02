Why an electric car battery is so expensive, for now

Megan McArdle did a good job explaining the pros and cons concerning the electric vehicle industry as it relates to the common person [“I’m no longer an EV skeptic, but I still didn’t buy one,” op-ed, Oct. 27]. The initial cost will come down as demand increases, but the problem of charging the batteries will remain a roadblock. Besides finding a place to charge the battery, plugging it in results in creating carbon from wherever the electricity is generated. Something is burning somewhere. Taking long road trips will also be a problem.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO