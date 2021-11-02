CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Taylor Swift to perform on ‘Saturday Night Live’ next week

By Syndicated Content
mix929.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeave it to Taylor Swift to line up an appearance on Saturday Night Live on the 13th of the month. The singer, whose lucky number is 13, is releasing Red (Taylor’s Version) on Friday, November...

mix929.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Jay-Z and Beyoncé Turn Heads at ‘The Harder They Fall’ LA Premiere with Jonathan Majors, Regina King and Jeymes Samuel

Variety cover star Jeymes Samuel could not have been more ready for his big moment. The writer, director, producer and composer was suited and booted as he stepped onto the bright blue carpet for the Los Angeles launch of his wild Western “The Harder They Fall” on Wednesday night at the Shrine Auditorium. Since the movie presents a fresh take on the dusty genre, the dress code was super fly. Samuel, stars Jonathan Majors, Regina King and Deon Cole, and the film’s producer Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter went for an “all Black everything” moment, all showing up swagged-out in head to toe...
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

The Harder They Fall's Director Slipped a Subtle Chadwick Boseman Tribute Into the Film

Netflix's The Harder They Fall features so many subtle Easter eggs, watching the Western film could practically double as a game of "I Spy." Perhaps one of the most touching hidden details planted by director Jeymes Samuel is a tribute to Chadwick Boseman in the form of a train named after the late and beloved actor. Approximately 27 minutes into the movie, viewers see Trudy Smith (Regina King) and Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield) strolling past a red train holding newly released prisoner Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) among other passengers. Painted on the side in white, all-caps lettering is "C. A. Boseman" as a nod to the Black Panther star's full name, Chadwick Aaron Boseman. Plus, moments earlier, you can catch a peek at the initials "C.A.B." on the locomotive right before its conductor is killed.
MOVIES
country1025.com

Celebrating 15 Years Of Taylor Swift

It was “fifteen” years ago today when Taylor Swift released her debut album, see what I did there?. The self-titled album launched a massive career for this superstar, and it featured huge songs like “Teardrops on My Guitar,” “Tim McGraw,” and “Our Song.” However, the most impressive thing about the record is that Taylor wrote its songs while she was a freshman in high school, and it soon after rose to the top of the Billboard Country Albums chart. It spent twenty-four weeks at number one.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Delroy Lindo
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Regina King
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Zazie Beetz
Person
Jonathan Majors
Person
Lakeith Stanfield
Variety

Jonathan Majors on ‘The Harder They Fall,’ ‘Creed’ and His MCU Future as Kang the Conqueror

Over the next two years, Jonathan Majors will play a cowboy, a flyboy, a boxer and Marvel’s newest supervillain. With a resume that includes working with Spike Lee and earning a lead actor Emmy nod for “Lovecraft Country,” it’s hard to imagine Majors’ career getting any bigger. But this quartet of roles — portraying the real-life outlaw Nat Love in Netflix’s all-star western “The Harder They Fall,” history-making naval pilot Jesse Brown in “Devotion,” Adonis Creed’s opponent in “Creed 3” and Kang the Conqueror in Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” — just might mark the biggest break in the 32-year-old...
MOVIES
KXLY

Carole King praises Taylor Swift

Carole King has praised Taylor Swift for being “real”. The ‘Love Story’ hitmaker inducted the 79-year-old singer into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio, on Saturday (30.10.21) and the veteran performer thinks Taylor – who also sang ‘Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?’ at the event – was the “perfect” choice to do so because they are so similar.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Abc Audio#Nbc#Bff#Hbo#Lovecraft Country#Netflix Western
Variety

Taylor Swift Locks Down Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers Appearances for ‘Red’ Release Night

Taylor Swift will be doing a lot of late-night promotion for next week’s “Red (Taylor’s Version)” album, and so far she’s keeping it all in the NBC family. Social media posts Thursday from Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers or their shows revealed that Swift will be appearing back-to-back with both hosts on the night of Nov. 11, right around the hour “Red” is being digitally launched. The sequential appearances on “The Tonight Show” and “Late Night” will precede by two nights Swift’s already announced appearance as the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” Nov. 13. Twin appearances on both of NBC’s late-night...
CELEBRITIES
myheraldreview.com

Kieran Culkin to host Saturday Night Live

Kieran Culkin is set to host 'Saturday Night Live' next month. The 'Succession' actor will guest present the late-night sketch show on November 6 and will be joined by musical guest Ed Sheeran. It will mark the 30-year-old pop megastar's third performance on the entertainment programme. Meanwhile, Keiran just revealed...
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Jonathan Majors to Host Saturday Night Live (Taylor’s Version) on November 13

Jonathan Majors will make his Saturday Night Live hosting debut on November 13, with Taylor Swift as the musical guest. Majors currently stars in The Harder They Fall alongside Regina King and Idris Elba. The Emmy Award–nominated actor is also set for a lead role in Ant-Man 3 (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania), playing the main villain, Kang the Conqueror. Swift will make her fifth appearance on SNL a day after Red (Taylor’s Version) is released on November 12. Kieran Culkin will host on November 6 with (a COVID-free) Ed Sheeran as the musical guest. The following week, on November 20, Simu Liu is hosting, with a first-time musical performance on SNL from Saweetie. The Shang-Chi actor has been cast as the primary male love interest in upcoming romantic drama One True Loves. Also on the calendar for 2022? Saweetie’s debut album, Pretty Bitch Music.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
mix929.com

Taylor Swift to appear on ‘The Tonight Show’ the day before latest album drops

Jimmy Fallon has revealed that Taylor Swift will appear on The Tonight Show on Thursday, November 11, the day before she releases Red (Taylor’s Version). Jimmy broke the news by tweeting a video of himself pinning a card with Taylor’s name on it onto his bulletin board showing his upcoming guests. Actually, he first pins up the card using a clear pushpin, then takes it down and tacks it back up with a red pushpin, as one of Taylor’s hits from Red, “I Knew You Were Trouble,” plays.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Kieran Culkin To Host ‘SNL’ In November With Ed Sheeran As Musical Guest

Roman Roy is to take some time out from trying to succeed his father Logan to host Saturday Night Live. Kieran Culkin, who stars in HBO drama Succession, fresh into its third season, will make his SNL hosting debut on November 6, the NBC late-night show revealed during tonight’s episode. The actor did, in fact, have a small role on SNL back in 1991 in three sketches when his brother Macauley hosted in Season 17. Culkin will be joined by musical guest Ed Sheeran, who is making his third appearance on the NBC show, after spots in 2014 and 2017. SNL returns for its fifth episode November 6 after a run on consecutive shows hosted by Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek and Jason Sudeikis tonight.
TV & VIDEOS
harkeraquila.com

Friday Five: Taylor Swift

In honor of Taylor Swift’s recording of her album “Red” next Friday, today I will present my top five Taylor Swift songs of all time — from debut to “evermore” and :Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” and everything in between. The first Taylor Swift song I ever listened to was “You Belong With Me” from her Fearless album. I watched her music video on YouTube and fell in love with the storyline: a band player on the bleachers who wins over the love of a football star and long-time friend. Taylor plays both the protagonist, the band player, and the antagonist, the vicious cheerleader, in the music video; I didn’t even realize this at the time, but I already knew I loved the song. Since then, I’ve had infuriating discussions about her songs with my friends, Taylor won “Artist of the Decade” at the 2019 AMAs, I’ve cycled through many, many favorites. Any other Swiftie will know how difficult it is to rank the 150+ songs from her nine albums, but here’s my top five.
CELEBRITIES
News 8 KFMB

Ed Sheeran Performs on 'SNL' After Revealing COVID-19 Diagnosis

Ed Sheeran hit the Saturday Night Live stage less than two weeks after revealing he tested positive for COVID-19. The singer, who was announced as the musical guest for Saturday's episode on Oct. 23, shared his diagnosis the following day and subsequently went into quarantine. Earlier this week, Sheeran finished his isolation period and was cleared to resume planned appearances, including SNL. (He was noticeably missing from the SNL promos with host Kieran Culkin, which also traditionally feature the musical guest.)
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy