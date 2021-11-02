AI Can Expand Functions of Corporate Legal Departments, Evisort Executive Says

PwC’s Operate business delivers large operational and managed service solutions for clients to meet regulatory, risk and compliance challenges. With over 2,500 staff deployed on large implementation and execution programmes Operate brings together top talent with a distinctive mix of knowledge and skills. We support clients by providing staff augmentation services, delivering large scale operational programmes and managed solutions. We deliver our client work from a range of locations, providing our clients with cost-effective delivery, access to subject matter expertise and operational excellence disciplines for some of the biggest brands worldwide.
