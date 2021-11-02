CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Montgomery County Extends Hours Of 2 Polling Locations Due To Morning Equipment Issue

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17V4R7_0ckRBYs300

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Montgomery County is extending the hours at two polling locations after an equipment issue on Tuesday morning caused delays in opening. The Montgomery County Board of Elections says equipment was delivered to the wrong polling places, affecting four precincts.

The following precincts will stay open until 9 p.m. Tuesday:

  • Norristown 2-2 and 2-3 (Gotwals Elementary School, 1 East Oak Street Norristown, PA 19401)
  • East Norriton 2-2 and 2-3 (Cole Manor Elementary School, 2350 Springview Road, Norristown, PA 19401)

All other polling locations in Montgomery County will close at 8 p.m.

Voters with questions can call Montgomery County Voter Services at (610) 278-3280.

Bob Johnston
5d ago

Equipment issues? We have paper ballots and Sharpie markers in Montgomery County. This doesn't pass the smell test

