Spark Plaza extending business; provides a productive work environment for remote/from-home workers

Velocity, a Tel-Aviv-based computer software startup, has raised $17 mln in. to change how developers develop and deliver software solutions. The funding round was led by Insight Partners with participation from Hetz Ventures and Greycroft, as well as Angel Investors Danny Grander (Co-Founder, Snyk), Nadir Izrael (Co-Founder & CTO, Armis), Yevgeny Dibrov (Co-Founder & CEO, Armis), Dan Fougere (ex-CRO, DataDog), and Prashanth Chandrasekar (CEO, Stackoverflow). This brings the total funding raised by Velocity to $22 million.
