Multiple ETSU organizations hosting Hip Hop History: Cultural Celebration in November

Kid n Play, Naughty By Nature, Lil Jon, BIA and other rap icons take listeners through four decades of history. November has officially been recognized by the United States Senate as Hip Hop History Month, and to commemorate the very first iteration of this annual celebration of hip hop music, Pandora will launch a new station to take fans on a journey through the decades of the genre. The new station, entitled Hip Hop Forever, will feature four artist-curated modes highlighting hip hop music from the 80s through today.
