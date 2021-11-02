Multiple ETSU organizations hosting Hip Hop History: Cultural Celebration in November

Hip-Hop music is known to have a positive effect on people because it creates an increased level of awareness of issues, and fosters people to have the need to succeed, and provides important entertainment that some people rely heavily on. Additionally, Hip-Hop music often provides awareness of issues that many people face in life, and it provides a source of solace for young people in need of hope and light at the end of the tunnel.

