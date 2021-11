Sutherlin Police arrested a woman on burglary charges Wednesday afternoon. An SPD report said shortly after 12:30 p.m. a man witnessed the woman enter the victim’s garage, and take items in the 1200 block of West Central. The witness said the woman then attempted to go into the house. 44-year old Letty Slade was contacted by officers on the scene. She was detained and was reportedly found to be wearing the victim’s property. The victim said he did not know the suspect and identified the property in question as his.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO