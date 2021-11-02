Walmart hosting hiring event in Cleburne

To support Walmart’s business growth — Walmart is hosting a nationwide hiring event, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at 3470 Windmill Road in Cleburne.

The retailer will be filling a wide range of roles, including lift drivers and order-fillers at our Grocery facilities, order-fillers and shipping loaders at our Ambient facilities, diesel technicians and drivers at our Transportation facilities, as well as warehouse workers and power equipment operators in our Fulfillment facilities, with an average supply chain associate wage of $20.37 an hour based on position, shift and schedule.

The event is one of many that will take place across 38 states and 130-plus cities on Wednesday and Thursday in attempt to hire thousands of supply chain associates.

Applicants can TEXT 240240 to apply by phone or visit walmartcareers.com/hiringevent to learn about positions and events near them.

Walmart offers a variety of compensation rewards and benefits: