Public Health

National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey 2017 – March 2020 Pre-pandemic Data Release

Marshall News Messenger
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2019-2020 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) suspended data collection in March...

www.marshallnewsmessenger.com

KREX

Colorado Health Institute releases a survey that outlines how Coloradans have been impacted by COVID-19

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo — COVID-19 threw all of us a curveball. The survey covered adapting to new work environments, caring for our loved ones, and keeping our mental health strong. Researchers say the survey allows health officials to measure the state’s health progress. Michele Lueck, President and CEO of Colorado Health Institute, says, “no better […]
COLORADO STATE
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Vaccinated patients are dying of Covid due to waning immunity, says Dr Susan Hopkins

Double-jabbed vulnerable and elderly people are dying from Covid-19 due to the efficacy of the vaccine waning, a senior adviser has said.The effects of coronavirus vaccines are known to wane some five or six months after the second dose, as discovered in multiple studies during the pandemic.It comes as the government launches a campaign to encourage take-up of booster jabs this autumn.While most of those dying with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, reports last week said Number 10 was concerned about hospital admissions and deaths among double-vaccinated people rising due to waning immunity.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Data Collection#Data Set#Nutrition#Nhanes Data
healththoroughfare.com

Covid Vaccines: Latest Study Shows Massive Effectiveness Decline In Time

It seems that the covid vaccines are not as effective as previously thought. According to the latest reports coming from Yahoo News, a new study is showing that the vaccines’ effectiveness is dropping in time. It’s been revealed that the Delta variant became the dominant strain of coronavirus across the...
SCIENCE
Gazette

Biennial Colorado Health Access Survey shows how Coloradans fared during pandemic

The biennial Colorado Health Access Survey, released Wednesday by the Colorado Health Institute, indicated that COVID-19 caused "historic shifts in health, access to care, and social and economic conditions." More Coloradans than ever reported mental health challenges, and that was especially true of young adults. "Fewer people went to the...
COLORADO STATE
Health
Public Health
FOX2now.com

O’Fallon Nutrition offers a huge selection of products for digestive health

ST. LOUIS – Since 2002, O’Fallon Nutrition has served as a local source for supplements, herbs, and sports nutrition! They’ve also been a resource for producing a healthy gut biome with their digestive health section that lives front and center, inside of their store. O’Fallon Nutrition. 8648 Mexico Road. O’Fallon,...
O'FALLON, MO
Sequim Gazette

Free radio forum to examine eye-related health

Dr. Eric Van Orman will present “Ocular Conditions & Current Treatments,” a WOW! Working on Wellness Radio Forum from 2-3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10, on KSQM 91.5 FM. Van Orman will discuss common ocular conditions such as glaucoma, cataracts, macular degeneration and diabetic eye disease along with the latest treatments for these conditions.
SEQUIM, WA
stanford.edu

Pandemic Puzzle: The role of data in the pandemic

On Oct. 28, epidemiologists, public health advocates, government leaders and technology experts gathered to discuss how to improve our national response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The virtual symposium -- "Tracking and Mitigating a 21st Century Pandemic" -- was the third in a four-part Pandemic Puzzle series, hosted by the Stanford...
STANFORD, CA
MedicalXpress

Examining the role of public health in racism

In a new article published in Harvard Public Health Review, Doctor of Public Health (DrPH) students critically examine the role of public health in racism and oppression and how they, as the future leaders of public health, would like to see this addressed and changed. "As leaders in public health,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to You

Smoking marijuana to treat health ailments like the symptoms from cancer chemotherapy, lenox-gusto syndrome and other conditions does provide some relief and benefits according to the National Institute of Health. That said, smoking marijuana daily and abusing the drug can have serious harmful side effects. Dr. Parham Yashar, MD FACS FAANS Board Certified Neurosurgeon at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital, says, "There is evidence that regular use of cannabis results in changes in the brain, especially in the hippocampus and amygdala—which can have effects on attention, memory, decision-making, and emotional processing, among others." He adds, "Although it is not well-understood, evidence from both animal and human studies suggest that regular heavy use of marijuana and cannabis in adolescents is associated with more persistent negative outcomes than use in adults. This suggests that the young brain may be more vulnerable to the effects of cannabis exposure compared to the adult brain, and its effects on the adolescent brain have been thought to increase the risk of developing mental illnesses such as addiction and psychosis." Eat This, Not That! Health talked with Dr. Joseph Haraszti MD, a world-renowned Psychiatrist and Addictionlogist in Pasadena, CA who explains the damaging effects smoking marijuana can have. Read below to find out the five things to be weary of. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

The One Sure Sign You Have COVID Now

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has mutated to become more contagious—as easy to catch as chickenpox, experts now say. At the same time, the most common symptoms of COVID seem to be changing, and a new symptom is most frequently reported. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said When Pandemic Will End

If there's anything most Americans can agree on, it's that we wish the coronavirus pandemic was just over already. (Whether or not we all agree on how to end it is, unfortunately, a different story.) So: When will it end? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was asked just that during an interview with ABC13. Read on for what he said, as well as his comments about gathering with family and friends this holiday season, boosters, and vaccines for kids—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Fully vaccinated Florida father, 58 - whose family said he had NO pre-existing conditions - dies of COVID-19 after spending a month in the hospital

A fully vaccinated Florida father has died from COVID-19 despite having no underlying conditions, according to his family. Vincent Konidare, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, passed way on September 19 after spending a month in the hospital battling the disease. This in spite of the fact that Konidare had received...
PUBLIC HEALTH
khqa.com

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s cumulative count for breakthrough deaths jumped by 51% from 7,178 to 10,857. Some conservatives and vaccine skeptics have pointed to the seemingly drastic increase to bolster arguments against mandatory immunization policies. “40% of all covid deaths last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
PUBLIC HEALTH

