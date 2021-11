NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Department of Health is urging Tennesseans who have not yet received a flu shot this season to get one as soon as possible. “This flu season, I encourage all eligible Tennesseans to make it a priority to get their flu vaccine,” said Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “As we prepare to gather together for the holidays, I hope all Tennesseans are considering vaccinations to protect themselves and their family from serious illness, whether that is flu or COVID-19.”

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO