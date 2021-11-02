CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highlights and Numbers: Oilers cruise to an easy win over Seattle despite a sloppy, inconsistent effort

By Cam Lewis
oilersnation.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat’s what an expansion team is supposed to look like. The Oilers put forward far from their best effort on Monday night but the Seattle Kraken weren’t able to capitalize. Mikko Koskinen stood tall for Edmonton when he needed to and the Oilers were able to put five goals past third-string...

Comments / 0

kingstonthisweek.com

Player grades: Draisaitl, Koskinen lead the way as sloppy Oilers slide by Seattle

It was a sloppy affair at Rogers Place on Monday night as Edmonton Oilers officially welcomed Seattle Kraken for the first regular season game between the two sides. Thanks in large part to a four-point night from Leon Draisaitl and a strong netminding performance by Mikko Koskinen, the Oilers emerged with a 5-2 win on Indigenous Celebration Night.
NHL
abc17news.com

Flyers score twice in third for 5-3 win over Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Cam Atkinson scored a pair of goals as the Philadelphia Flyers prevailed in a 5-3 slugfest over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night. Claude Giroux, Nate Thompson and Sean Couturier also scored for the Flyers, and Carter Hart had 34 saves. Tyson Barrie, Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman scored for the Oilers in their first loss of the season, and Mikko Koskinen had 29 saves. The first period ended in a flurry of action, as the Oilers tied it on the power play with 18 seconds left and Philadelphia responded with less than a second left.
NHL
NBC Sports

Q&A: Mark Messier on a Vancouver do-over, pressure to win with Oilers, Rangers

When Mark Messier finally decided to write a book, he did not want it to be your typical autobiography. After reading books by NBA Hall of Fame coaches Phil Jackson and Pat Riley about the psychology of team sports and leadership, he wanted to go in that direction when it came to talking about his hockey career.
NHL
chatsports.com

What we learned from the Flyers’ 5-3 win over the Oilers

Did we make it through this one, folks? The Flyers kicked off their road trip with a game that didn’t start until pretty well after 10:00 in Edmonton, and if that means. that a lot of us weren't able to make it all the way through, well, we can certainly understand that. It was a pretty wild, often wide open and back and forth sort of game, which is perhaps not quite the type of game you want to get into when it’s Connor McDavid on the other side, but the Flyers still managed to come out on top of this one.
NHL
Can't win 'em all: Despite solid effort, Oilers suffer first loss of season

EDMONTON — Faceoffs, goaltending and defensive zone play. The Philadelphia Flyers were better in all areas Wednesday, and yes, the better team won, as Edmonton dropped its first game of the 2021-22 season with a 5-3 home loss. Let’s start in goal, where the surging Mikko Koskinen turned back into...
NHL
GDB 8.0 Wrap Up: Oilers take the money and run with sloppy 5-2 win over Seattle

Joey Daccord, we speak your name. Final Score: 5-2 Oilers. As much as I expect the Edmonton Oilers to beat the Seattle Kraken given the conditions — Seattle played last night and they’re missing key pieces from their lineup — but I also know that the ex-Oilers curse is a real thing that we always have to contend with and keep in mind. And since there were three such players in the Kraken lineup, my blogger senses were on high alert for one of Eberle, Larsson, or Sheahan to burn us with a goal or two in that same way we’ve seen so many times before. Of course, we always hope that the Hockey Gords will grant us a safe passage from the ghosts of Oilers past, but there are no guarantees in this world and you never know when the heavens will deem it necessary to humble us. Thankfully, we were able to avoid the curse of having a former friend score, but not the one where we were being outworked by the opposition. The good news, though, is that the Oilers got two goals from Leon Draisaitl to set themselves up with the lead while successfully navigating the early Seattle storm.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Oilers score twice on power play to earn road win over Canucks

VANCOUVER — A pair of power-play goals lifted the Edmonton Oilers to a 2-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night at Rogers Arena. Warren Foegele and Leon Draisaitl scored for the Oilers (6-1-0), who went 2 for 2 with the man advantage. Brock Boeser scored the only goal...
NHL
Edmonton Oilers Connor McDavid named second star of the month

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid has been named the second star of the month for October. Over seven games, McDavid scored seven goals and 16 points boosting the Oilers to a 6-1 record and second place in the division. Scoring in all seven games, his streak six straight multi-point games to open the season has only been achieved by six other NHL players: Mario Lemieux twice, Mike Bossy, Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Sweeney Schriner, and Kevin Stevens.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oilers in Seven part one: How about that ride in?

Welcome to year three of the Oilers in Seven series. I kick-started this series a few years ago to break down the Oilers in a smaller sample size. I chose seven games based on the size of a playoff series. We are back! For the first time this year, we’ll...
NHL
GDB 8.0: Let’s Get Kraken (7:30pm MT, SN1)

Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to a brand new GDB for the first regular season meeting between the Edmonton Oilers and Seattle Kraken, as the two clubs will square off tonight at Rogers Place. Sporting a 6-1-0 record through the first month of the NHL season, the Oilers got about as...
NHL
Yardbarker

3 Takeaways From Oilers’ Historic Win Over the Kraken

The Edmonton Oilers continued their red-hot start to the 2021-22 NHL season on Monday (Nov. 1), defeating the Seattle Kraken 5-2. Edmonton improves its record to 7-1-0, moving past the Calgary Flames for first place in the Pacific Division. It was a historic night, as the expansion Kraken played their...
HOCKEY
GDB 9.0: A Chance to Match Best Start in Franchise History (6:30pm MT, SNW)

The 1985/1986 Edmonton Oilers won eight of their first nine games. They defeated the Jets, Blues, Islanders, Bruins and Kings. Then they lost to the Jets, before defeating Calgary twice and Winnipeg again. They finished the season with 56 wins and a league-best 119 points. They finished 30 points ahead...
NHL
Weight Lifted

You can’t score 10 goals or 20 goals or even 30 until you get the first one. Seeing Kailer Yamamoto take care of that pressing bit of business in a 5-2 win over the Seattle Kraken on Monday after 24 games of bupkis isn’t only good for him but for the Edmonton Oilers.
FITNESS
GDB 9.0 Wrap Up: Oilers close out a dominant 5-2 win over Nashville with goals from throughout the lineup

Can’t stop, won’t stop. Final Score: 5-2 Oilers. Oh, hello there, Nashville Predators. I remember you. Do you remember us? The last time we saw each other, our boy Leon Draisaitl was making a mockery of your organization with four goals in an 8-3 drubbing, and I was very hopeful we’d be getting a repeat performance here at Rogers Place. It’s only fair, after all. It’s not fair that your fans were able to witness our boys at their best while we were forced to watch from our couches. After nearly two years between matches, it was our turn for some in-person fun. It was a simple dream but it was a good one, in my opinion. And the good news is that the Oilers started the game with some jump and energy, pushing the Preds with waves of pressure that eventually led to a power play chance and subsequent goal. Unfortunately, the lead didn’t last very long as Nashville was able to respond with the tying goal only seconds after our boys got themselves on the board. As much as I thought the Oilers played alright, the Preds were able to consistently counter in what was a very even period.
NHL
Game Notes: Predators @ Oilers G9

The Edmonton Oilers have won eight of their first nine games of a season once, in 1985-1986. They won their first five games, then lost game six before winning the next three. They could match that tonight with a victory over the Nashville Predators. — It is odd to think...
NHL
These are the Good ol’ Days for the Edmonton Oilers

“I wish there was a way to know you’re in the good old days before you’ve actually left them.”. It’s a quote from The Office’s Andy Bernard, a quirky character who, in the final episode of the series, sits back and reflects on not just the friends he made throughout the show, but the moments they shared. The quote tugged on heartstrings then and stays as relevant as ever now.
NHL
Baggedmilk on #theLOCKERROOM: Oilers vs Preds, Goaltending, and Marc-Andre Fleury

Happy Wednesday, Internet friends, and welcome to yet another chapter of your ol’ pal Baggedmilk’s adventures in radio. As I do every week, I jumped on the air with the boys on The Locker Room for a quick segment to talk about the Oilers while also offering my takes on anything else that’s going on in the world.
NHL
The Day After: Special teams stay strong as Oilers stay hot

Blink and you’ll miss it. That’s how quick Leon Draisaitl’s release was on both of his goals that propelled the Edmonton Oilers to a 5-2 win over the Nashville Predators Wednesday night. His first of the night came on the powerplay, while number two came at even-strength. That first tally,...
