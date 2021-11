As the US reopens to fully vaccinated international tourists, airline rivals British Airways and Virgin Atlantic will mark the occasion with a historic twin take-off from Heathrow Airport, bound for New York.As of 12.01am this morning, all double jabbed Brits will be allowed into the US for the first time since 16 March 2020 - as long as they are armed with a negative Covid test result (a PCR or an antigen) and provide their airline with contact tracing details.It will be the first time non-essential British travellers will be allowed back into the country in nearly 20 months, since...

LIFESTYLE ・ 26 MINUTES AGO