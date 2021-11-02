CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Want to fight back against wokery? Cancel a direct debit today

By Allison Pearson
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy friend Richard updated his will a couple of weeks ago. He asked for his bequest to an Oxford college to be removed. The solicitor was not surprised. “I’ve had a lot of clients doing the same thing lately,” he said. “Those universities are starting to lose serious money.”....

