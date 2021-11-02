County COVID rates continue to fall

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The number of coronavirus patients in Los Angeles County hospitals fell slightly Saturday, declining from 664 to 660, according to the latest state figures.
The number of those patients in intensive care was 161, up one from Friday.
The latest hospitalization numbers come as county health officials reported 1,647 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 additional deaths associated with the virus, bringing to the county’s totals to 1,501,527 cases and 26,740 fatalities since the pandemic began.
On Friday, officials once again stressed the safety and efficacy of the COVID vaccines. According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public...
