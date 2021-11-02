CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocke County, TN

County COVID rates continue to fall

By Staff Reports
Newport Plain Talk
 5 days ago

COCKE COUNTY—The county’s active COVID case count is down to 123 as of October 29. Six new COVID cases were reported for the day, bringing the county’s case total to 7,415. In the seven days prior to October 29, there were 65 new cases reported. A total of 50%...

