Ethereum ETFs are yet to gain approval from the SEC despite the success of bitcoin ETFs. Bitcoin ETFs have been approved and trading going on for two weeks now. Nevertheless, talk about them continues to dominate the crypto space. Although the hype around the trading of the funds has died down, it hasn’t stopped firms from shooting for the next best thing. Bitcoin Spot ETFs are expected to be a better trading option and crypto-asset firm Grayscale has made a play for this.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO