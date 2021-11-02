CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers

New administrator, chief nursing officer named;Dean, Long take roles at Fort Logan Hospital

By Jeff Moreland
The Interior Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEphraim McDowell Health announces that Jason Dean, BSN, RN has been named Administrator at Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital and Vice President of Clinical Effectiveness at Ephraim McDowell Health and Dr. Shannon Long, DNP, MHA, MSN, has been named Chief Nursing Officer at. Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital and...

