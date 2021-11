If you needed a little something to make you smile today, let it be this grandpa's heartwarming reaction to receiving the perfect birthday gift from his grandkids. In a now-viral TikTok video, Richard Waldorf — or Papa Richy, as his family call him — is seen opening an envelope of tickets to see his favorite artist in concert . . . who is none other than Dua Lipa. Once he reads the tickets and realizes what they're for, he breaks out a huge grin and starts yelling, "Are you sh*tting me? Really? Is this a real thing? Holy sh*t!"

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO